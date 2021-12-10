Bye, savings? Economist from Joinville explains where to invest with the rise in Selic

For economist Jani Floriano, the time is favorable to invest in fixed income

The Central Bank’s Copom (Central Policy Committee) continued to raise the basic interest rate and raised the Selic rate from 7.75% to 9.25% per year this Wednesday (8).

The rate was at 2% a year in early 2021, in February. In less than 10 months, a readjustment of 7.25 percentage points.

The rapid rise in the rate is intended to hold back inflation, through “reducing the money supply to discourage consumption and credit”, says university economics professor Jani Floriano.

This will have an impact on all types of credit, since “all forms of financing and loans will end up getting more expensive”, adds Jani.

Even for those who are not going to buy in installments or finance, they are affected by the rise in interest rates. “Companies that depend on financing to make cash flow and working capital will have an increase in this cost and the company can choose to increase the price of the products it sells”.

Where to invest right now?

According to Jani, now is the time to look at fixed income, especially for those starting out in the investment world.

An investment that the economist indicates is the Tesouro Direto, which are federal government bonds, ideal for anyone looking for security. At the Treasury, there are options for fixed-rate bonds, where the investor already knows the profitability before investing, and index-linked ones indexed to inflation.

“The government is raising the Selic rate to contain high inflation, so bonds linked to both the Selic rate and inflation end up being interesting because of the issue of return on investment.”

An option for those who want to take a risk in variable income are investment funds, in which there is a manager who defines where the fund will allocate the resources.

But Jani points out that “it is always important to talk to the fund manager before investing to identify which type of profile this fund is in, in which area you invest, before you want to invest your money”.

Bye, savings?

According to Jani, the well-known savings account is not very viable at the moment, as it yields less than inflation.

“Savings is a type of security, not an investment. It is an alternative when a person is going to start investing but does not have the capital to do so.”

One option is to start with savings and then invest in other applications.

“If people want to start investing, they will start saving R$100 or R$200 per month. When she already has more significant money, she transfers it to other applications”.

The Two Necessary Questions Before Investing

Jani also points out that before starting to invest, it is important to keep in mind the answer to these two questions in order to have clear objectives when it comes to money.

The first question is “What financial volume will I invest? With a greater financial volume, it is possible to make an investment a little tighter, with more risks and earn more”.

The second question is, “Can I do without this money? If the answer is yes, it depends on the money, the person has to think about investment with immediate liquidity, when he can withdraw the money as quickly as possible, but if the person says that he does not depend on this money for the next few years, he can assume investments long term”, concludes Jani.