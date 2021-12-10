Camaquã confirms new death related to Covid-19

This Thursday, December 9, the city of Camaquã had another death related to Covid-19 confirmed. The death was reported in the day’s edition of the epidemiological bulletin, issued by the Municipal Health Department.

> Receive news from Clic through WhatsApp

This is a 61-year-old elderly man, who died during the last weekend but whose death was reported by the State only today.

Camaquã confirmed two new cases of Covid-19. They are two women, 44 and 49 years old.

The city showed stability in the number of patients with active disease.

The new Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin, issued by the Municipal Health Department, showed maintenance of 7 patients with active disease.

> Download the ClicRádio application now

Camaquã reached 8,061 confirmed cases and 7,898 recovered patients.

There are 7 patients with the disease still active, a number that reached 32 in early November and was 325 in March 2021. See the full bulletin.

At the moment, there are 7 patients with symptoms of the disease being monitored.

With regard to hospitalized patients, the city has four beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and one in clinical beds.

> Subscribe to Clic’s YouTube channel

There were 156 deaths related to the disease to date, according to the State Government.