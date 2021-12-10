Canada bans “conversion therapy” against LGBTQIA+ population

Canada banned, on Wednesday (8), the “conversion therapy”, which are treatments that claim to be able to change a person’s sexual orientation or identity.

The new law makes it a crime to submit a person of any age, whether consenting or not, to treatment.

So-called conversion therapies are based on the assumption that sexual orientation can be changed or “cured” – an idea discredited by major medical associations in the US, UK and other countries.

It is often performed by religious leaders, but licensed physicians are also involved in the practice.

The Canadian bill makes “providing, promoting or advertising conversion therapy” a crime, the Canadian Senate said on Twitter. It will also be a crime to profit from providing conversion therapy.

bill #C4 has received the Royal Assent, which will take effect once the House of Commons has been advised: https://t.co/neOMBbwZsc#SenCA #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/KQbYycNgPJ — Senate of Canada (@SenateCA) December 8, 2021

Furthermore, the bill states that a person cannot remove a “child from Canada with the intent that he undergo conversion therapy outside of Canada”. Penal Code violations will come into effect approximately 30 days after the bill has received actual consent, also on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the royal approval, which is granted by the Governor General of Canada.

“It’s official: Our government’s legislation prohibiting the despicable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received royal consent – ​​which means it’s now law,” he wrote on Twitter. “LGBTQ2 Canadians, we will always defend you and your rights.”

“LGBTQ2” is the acronym used by the Canadian government, with the “2” referring to “two spirits”, “a culturally specific identity used by some indigenous peoples to indicate a person whose gender identity, spiritual identity and/or sexual orientation comprises male and female spirits,” according to the government’s glossary of terminology.

Last year, hundreds of religious leaders joined forces to push for a global ban on conversion therapy.

The statement apologizes for the damage that some religious teachings have caused to LGBTQ+ people, and calls on everyone to “celebrate the inclusion and extraordinary gift of our diversity”.

Malta – a small island nation in the Mediterranean with a population of just over 400,000 – made history by implementing a national ban on conversion therapy in 2016.

In May 2020, Germany’s parliament passed a ban on conversion therapies for minors and adults who have been forced, threatened or tricked into undergoing the controversial treatment.

In the United States, 20 states and more than 100 municipalities have banned the practice, according to the campaign Born Perfect, of National Center for Lesbian Rights, which aims to end conversion therapy.

