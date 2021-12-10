Carille begins planning the year of Santos and indicates the arrival of six reinforcements – 12/10/2021

Soon after being confirmed as Santos’ coach for 2022, Carille held a press conference to talk about Santos’ 1-1 draw with Cuiabá. However, the result in Vila for the 38th round of the Brasileirão, ended up being left behind and the future of Peixe was the highlight.
“It was a year of a lot of learning, especially for these young people. I took part in this process for three months, I arrived on September 9. We don’t have to regret it. We know about Santos’ situation and we need to be realistic. Planning has already started and I believe that 2022 can be much better, but it’s still too early to say. My first objective was not to fall and then we started to dream of other things. I’m very proud of everything, a very big personal and professional growth”, he said.
Later, he even named six as the ideal number of reinforcements. However, he indicated that important names in the cast, such as Felipe Jonatan, may leave Vila and, therefore, this number will need to grow.
“We’re going to be careful when talking about positions, as we have risks of losing athletes in important positions. I’m going to talk about six players, three to command the team and another three to make a more balanced squad. But, it could be more. he is a little lost until he has decided on the departure and arrival. It is a month in which we are going to work hard on the phone. They are players with a market, mainly Felipe Jonathan. Teams from Brazil and abroad have come looking for their football. If you lose it, you have to bring another one,” he declared.
However, the commander stated that he has not yet discussed any possible name with the alvinegra board.
“I’ve already been talking, it was a day of many meetings, I asked my manager to speed up my stay. Pieces will arrive, but who they are and how we’re going to play is still too early. My continuity is the first step. I’m going to buy this idea from the club and the president. I decided to stay and now we work together to become much stronger in 2022”, he pointed out.
cheering
It was very important, I just have to praise and thank you, they hugged you at the difficult time. I very much agree with what the president thinks, for Santos to have great achievements again. Things don’t happen overnight. We are with people who really want the good of Santos. May everyone be patient. It will get better, you can be sure, but I still don’t know where it will go.
Camacho in defense
It’s nothing new for Camacho, he played like that at Audax. We have to analyze the physical part, it was a game of delivery and a lot of sweating against Flamengo. We thought of everything, talking to the medical department. The idea was to have a more qualified exit and he even did that well. Then, with 20 in the second half, I moved to a line of 4 and we grew in the match, playing at Cuiabá, with chances of turning the game around. Everything was thought of together to make this decision.
Sandry acting 90 minutes
I’ve been following it for a long time and I know its quality. He completed eight months of surgery on the 7th and it’s not such a big news to be in the field for 90 minutes. He is a great reinforcement for Santos in 2022.
Weather in the city
I’m very happy, it’s a place that hugged me and my commission too. I feel very good in CT, in the city. We got to know each other and planted a seed that I want to continue. Let’s work together to strengthen.
I work with assistant Marcelo Fernandes and executive Edu Dracena
Marcelo is fundamental, he helped me a lot, in addition to being a partner and friend. I spent 8 years at Corinthians what he is at Santos today. It’s been really nice with the whole staff. You don’t stay at the club that long if you’re not loyal. It will continue to be very important in 2022.
I already knew how serious Dracena is, I worked with him, still as an athlete, at Corinthians in 2015. A very brave guy, to accept this challenge. It was very easy to live together and already a friend.
Possible arrivals of defender Léo and defensive midfielder Richard
I’m going to leave that about athletes in Edu’s hand, even so as not to have mismatched information. Léo is an experienced player, of course we’ll look into it. Richard was champion with me at Corinthians, he is a finisher, strong marking. Of course it adds a lot, if it gets.
Featured matches in the campaign
I can mention Grêmio’s game, which was too decisive. Departure with less technical quality, but imposition. We went out and didn’t have good results, having to outdo ourselves in the village again. I felt the team was lighter after 45 points, against Inter in Porto Alegre. We played a very smart game against Flamengo too. Talking about what will be 2022 is a little difficult… My preference is not 3-5-2, but I can leverage this system without problem.