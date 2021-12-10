Carille begins planning the year of Santos and indicates the arrival of six reinforcements – 12/10/2021

Soon after being confirmed as Santos’ coach for 2022, Carille held a press conference to talk about Santos’ 1-1 draw with Cuiabá. However, the result in Vila for the 38th round of the Brasileirão, ended up being left behind and the future of Peixe was the highlight.

“It was a year of a lot of learning, especially for these young people. I took part in this process for three months, I arrived on September 9. We don’t have to regret it. We know about Santos’ situation and we need to be realistic. Planning has already started and I believe that 2022 can be much better, but it’s still too early to say. My first objective was not to fall and then we started to dream of other things. I’m very proud of everything, a very big personal and professional growth”, he said.

Later, he even named six as the ideal number of reinforcements. However, he indicated that important names in the cast, such as Felipe Jonatan, may leave Vila and, therefore, this number will need to grow.

“We’re going to be careful when talking about positions, as we have risks of losing athletes in important positions. I’m going to talk about six players, three to command the team and another three to make a more balanced squad. But, it could be more. he is a little lost until he has decided on the departure and arrival. It is a month in which we are going to work hard on the phone. They are players with a market, mainly Felipe Jonathan. Teams from Brazil and abroad have come looking for their football. If you lose it, you have to bring another one,” he declared.

However, the commander stated that he has not yet discussed any possible name with the alvinegra board.

“I’ve already been talking, it was a day of many meetings, I asked my manager to speed up my stay. Pieces will arrive, but who they are and how we’re going to play is still too early. My continuity is the first step. I’m going to buy this idea from the club and the president. I decided to stay and now we work together to become much stronger in 2022”, he pointed out.