Carille talks about reinforcements and predicts 2022 better at Santos: “You can be sure”

Fábio Carille will continue at Santos in 2022. And with his permanence assured, the coach can talk more calmly about the next season.

In the meetings to decide for the “I’m staying”, the coach has already discussed the casting of the squad with football executive Edu Dracena.

“It will get better. You can be sure. Today was a day of many meetings. I asked the entrepreneur to speed up my continuity. I wanted to stay, I gave the guarantee and now in the late afternoon we finalized these small details. Parts will arrive, it will be better, but the reinforcements, game proposal and everything else, we’re still going to discuss. The first step was continuity. Now we’re going to look for players with Edu to potentialize the squad. I’m going to buy this idea with the president. I could wait for other situations, but I decided to stay. The contract exists until 2023, but we had pending issues to resolve and we resolved it today. I am very happy. My committee and I feel very good in CT and in the city of Santos, even in the difficult beginnings. We got to know each other and planted a seed in these three months. And 2022, within the reality of Santos, strengthening, for a blessed season of work and sacrifice to pursue our goals,” said Carille, at a press conference.

“We will be careful when talking about positions because we run the risk of losing important players. We can talk about three or four, but I can talk about three to really strengthen and another three to compose or help. But we heard zumzumzum, possibility of exit, So it can be more. We have to wait for definitions for departures and arrivals. So I’m a little on the fence. Valued players, young people, who have a market. Felipe Jonatan, some time ago, big teams came from Brazil and abroad, for example. We’re going to be a little lost on how many and in which positions. If we lose Felipe Jonatan, we’ll have to bring one more.”

“I’m going to leave this channel on athletes with Edu. But I can talk today. We didn’t talk much about players, but it was more about my success. Léo is experienced, from Grêmio, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro. Of course, if Edu brings it, we’ll analyze and he’s experienced, it could be his profile. I worked with Richard, he was champion with me. Imposition, arrival, strong marking, good departure. It would add a lot to balance the group”, he added.

Léo is 33 years old and has been free on the market since leaving Cruzeiro in May. It was offered and the board review the hiring. Already Richard, from Corinthians, was wanted and Peixe is waiting for the rival’s termination to advance. Timão puts his foot down for financial compensation.

