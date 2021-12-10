Carreta topples, and 49 immigrants die in Mexico | World

At least 49 migrants died this Thursday (9) after a cart in which they were traveling clandestinely collided with a wall and toppled on a road in the Mexican state of Chiapas, sources from the state prosecutor’s office said.

Another 58 people were injured, three of them seriously, according to a preliminary bulletin by the MP from Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala and the main point of access for undocumented migrants in southern Mexico.

According to the Agence France Presse, so far the authorities have not informed the nationality of the victims, who were traveling huddled inside the back of the truck, whose driver had lost control due to excessive speed, detail local authorities.

As determined by the presidency, Mexico’s national coordinator for Civil Protection, Laura Vázquez, is heading to the site with a team to help with the work.

State Governor Rutilio Escandón confirmed the accident, which occurred on a stretch of highway that links the city of Chiapa de Corzo to the capital, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, and expressed his solidarity with the victims.

“I instructed to give immediate attention and assistance to the wounded. Responsibilities will be determined in accordance with the law,” wrote Escandón on his Twitter account.

Transporting migrants by truck is one of the most common methods used by people smugglers to introduce these people into Mexican territory, with the aim of reaching the country’s northern border and trying to cross into the United States, says the AFP.

