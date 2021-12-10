Cart topples and leaves more than 50 immigrants dead in Mexico

At least 53 people died this Thursday (9) in an accident in which a cart that was traveling clandestinely carrying immigrants overturned on a road in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, according to sources from the state prosecutor’s office.

According to a report from the Chiapas MP, another 54 people were injured. The state borders Guatemala and is the main access point for undocumented migrants in southern Mexico.

The President of Mexico, Andrés López Obrador, lamented the tragedy in a post on his Twitter profile. “I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas transporting Central American migrants. It’s very painful. I embrace the victims’ families,” said López Obrador.

I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the volcadura of a trailer in Chiapas that transported Central American migrants. It’s very painful. I embrace the victims’ relatives. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 10, 2021

Alejandro Giammattei, president of Guatemala, also spoke about the accident. “I deeply regret the tragedy in the state of Chiapas and sympathize with the families of the victims, to whom we offer all necessary consular assistance, including repatriations,” said Giammattei.

I deeply regret the tragedy in the State of Chiapas and I sympathize with the families of the victims, for whom we offer all the necessary consular assistance, including the repatriations. — Alejandro Giammattei (@DrGiammattei) December 10, 2021

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olivia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

