Cattle slaughter has a historic decline in MS – Rural Side

The number of pig slaughtering is the highest ever recorded by the Institute, with a growth of 7.8%

Beef exposed for sale in the capital’s butcher shop (Photo: Archive/Paulo Francis)

Mato Grosso do Sul registers in this third quarter the worst result of swine slaughter in the historical series, which began in 1999. The number is 24.4% lower than that registered in the same period last year, and even with low rates, it managed to overcome the second quarter of 2021.

According to data released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), in this third semester, 678,508 heads of cattle were slaughtered. The reduction in the number of slaughters was also observed in another 21 Brazilian states.

In the state ranking, Mato Grosso continues to lead the slaughter of cattle, followed by São Paulo, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul, which fell to fourth position this year.

Pig slaughter – While the number of cattle slaughter is the lowest recorded by the IBGE, the slaughter of pigs breaks a record with an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period in 2020, and 2.7% higher than the slaughter in the last quarter.

In this last quarter, the State slaughtered 613,988 heads of swine, an increase of 2.7% compared to the number registered in the second quarter of the year.