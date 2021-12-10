CBLOL 2022: KaBuM Announces Cast with Champion duo in 2020 | lol

After months of mystery and disappearance from social networks, KaBuM announced the cast for the 2022 season of the Brazilian League of Legends (CBLOL) Championship. Among the signings are the South Koreans Sang-won “Parang” (top) and Yoo-joon “Wiz” (hunter), who, in 2020, helped the organization win the title of the 1st Split of CBLOL.

1 of 1 Parang (left) and Wiz playing for KaBuM in the 1st Split of CBLOL 2020 — Photo: Riot Games Parang (left) and Wiz playing for KaBuM in the 1st Split of CBLOL 2020 — Photo: Riot Games

KaBuM’s permanence in the tournament was in doubt due to Magalu’s recent acquisition of the company. The retailer also owns Netshoes, the sporting goods store that names Netshoes Miners, another CBLOL participant, which made Riot Games Brasil open an investigation for a possible conflict of interest, as the competition rules prohibit managerial or financial relationships between two teams. In the last public manifestation, the developer of LoL and organizer of CBLOL said that she awaits the conclusion of the sale according to a process at the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to make a decision on the participation of KaBuM and Netshoes Miners.

Away from social networks for months and with the participation, at least in the 1st Split of 2022, assured, KaBuM returned to post on Twitter on the last 6th, creating suspense for the announcement that took place this Thursday.

The 2022 squad includes two players remaining from the 2021 season, shooter David “Disave” and supporter Gabriel “Scuro”. The coach is also the same: Canadian Jean-François “Nuddle”. In the other three positions within the game there are news.

Bruno “Hauz” will be the medium. He was at INTZ and played for both the first team and the Academy squad. Before, he also defended teams from Rensga.

The South Koreans hired are old acquaintances of KaBuM. Parang, who played for Flamengo in the 2021 season, and Wiz, who was in the Latin American Undead Gaming, passed through KaBuM in 2020 and helped the team win the title of the 1st Split of CBLOL – the fourth in the organization’s history.

“It’s time to start the challenge again. It’s an honor to be with this team again,” Wiz wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

Hauz also spoke on the social network: