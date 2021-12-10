CBLOL 2022: KaBuM! announces line-up and return of Parang and Wiz

THE Kaboom! announced its League of Legends line-up for the CBLOL 2022. the south koreans Parang (top) and Wiz (jungler) returned the team for next season, accompanied by the hiring of mid laner Hauz.

To complete the lineup, the team maintained the bot lane Disave and dark, in addition to the coach himself Nuddle.

Continue after advertising WE MADE HISTORY… BUT WE DON'T STOP HERE! In 2022, a new Ninja era will begin, and we will seek the top. Let's not stop, we can't stop! We want even more!

With the new lineup, the team seeks to achieve better results in the second year of the CBLOL franchise. With four titles in their record, the orange ninjas didn’t have a good 2021 and finished in 6th and 7th place, respectively.

KaBuM’s last title was just when the South Koreans Parang and Wiz were part of the lineup, in the first split of 2020. On that occasion they beat Flamengo in the final, winning 2-0.

Hauz is the only new name in the announced line-up. The player was playing in top lane for INTZ in the last split, but he didn’t get good results. Now, back on his trade route, he wants to prove himself and who knows how to win the title, hitherto unheard of in his career.

