ceiling for partial ICMS exemption goes to R$100 thousand; understand

In a meeting held today (9), Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) raised the ceiling for ICMS exemption on the purchase of new vehicles by PCD customers (people with disabilities), which for more than ten years had been fixed at R$ 70 thousand and rose to R$100 thousand. The information was announced this Thursday afternoon by the council.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

Despite the establishment of the new limit, the exemption will remain limited to R$ 70 thousand. The amount that goes beyond this and is less than R$100 thousand will be fully taxed, as explained by Confaz. Above the old roof, disabled people were not entitled to any tax breaks.

The Ministry of Economy, to which Confaz is linked, still does not inform details such as the date on which the new ICMS rules, a state tax, will come into force – which will be informed in the coming days in the Official Gazette of the Union.

Also today, the Senate approved the basic text of Bill 5,149, presented in 2020 by senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) and which has the rapporteurship of colleague Romário (PL-RJ). As a result, the IPI exemption on the acquisition of cars by the disabled and taxi drivers was extended until December 31, 2026, which would end at the end of this year.

The proposal had already been approved with changes in the Chamber of Deputies. In another session, which should take place next Wednesday (15), the senators will decide how the benefit will be funded, so as not to compromise public accounts. Items such as the expansion of the IPI ceiling from the current R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand and the inclusion of the hearing impaired among the beneficiaries will also vote.

When it is fully voted on in the Senate, the bill will be approved by President Jair Bolsonaro. If sanctioned, it will become effective as of January 1st.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.