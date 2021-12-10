Ceni keeps a mystery about the future in the SPFC and regrets embezzlement in defeat – 12/10/2021

Coach Rogério Ceni pointed out the embezzlement as one of the main reasons for the defeat of São Paulo by 2-0 to América-MG, last night (9), which ended the worst campaign of the club in Brasileirão by straight points. In addition, the São Paulo idol remained uncertain about its permanence for 2022.

“A very unusual day. We lost four players in the week, and today three more at the hotel. I think America was superior, but we had opportunities to come out winning a few times. The options that remained were few. Offensively there wasn’t much to do. The embezzlement influenced this result, and the team was once again unable to maintain the same level of play as it was against Juventude”, assessed Ceni.

For the match against Coelho, between injured and suspended, Tricolor did not have names like Arboleda, Liziero, Luciano, Gabriel Sara, Miranda, Nestor, Benítez and Pablo, for example.

Regarding his future at the club, the coach said that it will depend on the situation of the squad for next season.

“It’s time to talk, and let’s do this to see what can be changed. It’s a pleasure to be in São Paulo, but I have a story in here. Anything bad that happens in 2022 is a problem. Maybe because of me matter so much, I have to reflect more than once to see what the club’s real possibility is in 2022”, said the coach, who guaranteed that he will ask the board for reinforcements, and commented on what position he wants for the squad:

“There’s a lack of one-on-one positions, on the side of the field. It’s my analysis and I’ll move on to the direction.”

Check out other Ceni responses after the game:

Fan dissatisfaction scenario influences the decision to stay or not?

“No way. I have great affection for the fans, I’ve always been treated very well. I’m concerned about the size of this story so that it won’t be tarnished with a bad campaign or a relegation. But in general I feel very fond of the fans.”

Would it have been better to take over in 2022?

“Without a doubt. Starting in 2022 would be much better, because it could start with a pre-season, and the direction said it was important for me to start there, and that’s why I came. , but it was what needed to be done on the day I was invited to come to Morumbi. And I decided to take a risk so as not to see São Paulo in a position that other teams are in.”

Does the cast match the placement?

“It’s relative. São Paulo hasn’t been on the front page for a long time. When it had the chance to enter, it couldn’t take that step. Today with the victory we would finish ninth, with the defeat we were 13th. But the position does not match with the greatness of the club, and that worries me so that we can have a better fighting team next year.”

Are you afraid of getting burned and being used as a shield?

“Shield doesn’t exist. I’m going to my fifth year as a coach, with achievements for Fortaleza and Flamengo. The history as an athlete will never be erased. If you analyze the curriculum of recent years, you’ll see why I’m here. Human material goes up, we have it good players, but there are still others to complete with the squad we have. The decision to stay or not depends on that.”

Lowered guild. What do you see of this difficult time for some big clubs?

“I don’t know what happened at Grêmio. It’s sad to see a club with the history that Grêmio has to be in Serie B. What we see is that it always seems to be so far away from us, but it happens. I can’t delve into this subject.”