Chamber approves bill on cryptocurrency regulation

On Wednesday (8), the Chamber of Deputies approved Bill 2303/15, by Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), which provides for the regulation, by a federal government agency, of the provision of virtual asset services. The proposal, approved in the form of the substitute for the rapporteur, deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO), will be sent to the Senate.

According to the text, legal entities that perform services such as exchange, on behalf of third parties, of virtual currencies for national or foreign currency will be considered as providers of virtual assets; exchange between one or more virtual assets; transfers from them; custody or administration, even if of control instruments; and participation in financial services and provision of services related to the offer by an issuer or sale of virtual assets.

The project considers a virtual asset to be the digital representation of value that can be traded or transferred by electronic means and used to make payments or for investment purposes.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The traditional currencies (domestic or foreign), foreign currencies (resources in reais kept electronically that allow the user to make payments by cards or cell phone), loyalty program points and rewards, and securities and financial assets are excluded under existing regulation.

“The Federal Revenue Service already recognizes more than R$127 billion being transacted in Brazil and the lack of regulation has led to the possibility of fraud”, said Aureo Ribeiro.

The rapporteur, deputy Expedito Netto, on the other hand, stated that “the project defends the digital currency and intends to make this market safer and broader, valuing the investment”.

central bank

As it is a project of a parliamentary initiative, the rapporteur explained that it was not possible to explicitly mention that the Central Bank will be the regulatory body, but it is almost certain that this will be the one indicated by the Executive Branch.

The regulatory agency will establish conditions and deadlines, not less than six months, for the compliance with the project rules by the virtual asset service providers that are in activity.

Among the attributions of the regulatory body are:

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

authorize the operation, transfer of control and other equity movements of the virtual asset service provider;

establish conditions for the exercise of positions in statutory and contractual bodies in a virtual asset service provider;

supervise these providers;

cancel, ex officio or on request, the authorizations; and

establish the hypotheses in which the activities will be included in the exchange market or must be subject to the regulation of Brazilian capital abroad and foreign capital in the Country.

Penalties

The approved text adds, in the Penal Code, a new penal type of embezzlement, attributing imprisonment from 4 to 8 years and a fine for those who organize, manage, offer or distribute portfolios or intermediate operations involving virtual assets, securities or any financial assets with the in order to obtain illicit advantage at the expense of others, inducing or keeping someone in error, through artifice, ruse or any other fraudulent means.

Money laundry

In the Money Laundering Law, the text includes crimes carried out through the use of virtual assets among those with an aggravation of 1/3 to 2/3 more than the penalty of imprisonment of 3 to 10 years, when practiced repeatedly.

According to the bill, companies must keep records of transactions for the purpose of passing on information to inspection bodies and combating organized crime and money laundering.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

guidelines

PL 2303/15 establishes as market guidelines principles such as good governance practices and a risk-based approach; information security and protection of personal data; and protection and defense of consumers and users; in addition to preventing money laundering, terrorist financing and financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, in line with international standards.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related