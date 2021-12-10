Chamber of Deputies Plenary Approves Bitcoin Regulation in Brazil

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, this Wednesday night, the 8th, the opinion referring to PL 2303/15, authored by Federal Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (SD-RJ). Now, with approval, the text goes to the Federal Senate, the reviewing house of the Chamber of Deputies that will evaluate the project.

Aureo’s PL modifies some laws in Brazil and establishes guidelines for the Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies ecosystem in Brazil, defining standards that regulate this market. Nthe Senate also has bills that call for the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil, but with an opinion presented but not approved.

The text approved in the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies creates several rules for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Brazil and points out that it will be up to the Federal Government define which federal institution will be responsible for overseeing the cryptocurrency market in Brazil.

Thus the Federal Government may even be creating a new regulator for the cryptoactive ecosystem only, including crypto exchanges and service providers.

Art. 7 It is incumbent upon the regulator indicated in an act of the Federal Executive Power: – authorize operation, transfer of control, merger, spin-off and incorporation of the virtual asset service provider; – establish conditions for the exercise of positions in statutory and contractual bodies in a virtual asset service provider and authorize the possession and exercise of people for management positions; – supervise the virtual asset service provider and apply the provisions of Law No. 13.506, of November 13, 2017, in case of non-compliance with this Law or its regulation; – cancel, ex officio or upon request, the authorizations referred to in items I and II; and – provide for the hypotheses in which the activities or operations referred to in art. 5º will be included in the exchange market or in which they must submit to the regulation of Brazilian capital abroad and foreign capital in the country.

Crimes with cryptocurrencies

Also according to the PL, banks and institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil will only be able to offer services with Biotcoin and cryptocurrencies with authorization from the regulator to be appointed by the Federal Government.

In addition, the bill that goes to the Senate provides that crimes such as financial pyramids are punishable with imprisonment, from 4 (four) to 8 (eight) years and a fine.

Other crimes such as those provided for in Law No. 9,613 of March 3, 1998, come into force with the amendments, providing that the penalty will be increased by one to two thirds if the crimes defined in this Law are committed repeatedly, through criminal organization or through the use of a virtual asset.

“I know that we don’t need fixed legislation, which burdens investors and drives people away from this very innovative market. My idea has always been exactly the opposite: relieve small investors, without fees and without complications, creating a safe environment to attract new companies and investments. For this to be possible, the regulation of digital currencies is essential, as only then will there be legal certainty for investors and will we have the means to prevent so many scams from fraudulent companies.

Check out the complete bill that goes to the Senate

Check out the step by step for a Bill to be approved and become a Law in Brazil



