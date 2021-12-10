Champions: Villarreal beats Atalanta in Italy and is guaranteed last in the round of 16 | Champions League

Villarreal is back in the knockout of Champions League after 12 years. In game postponed , the current champion of the Europa League beat Atalanta 3-2 this Thursday, in Bergamo, and took second place in Group F, which had Manchester United in the lead. The Italian team goes to the Europa League.

Submarino Amarelo opened the scoreboard in the second minute of the game, with Dutchman Danjuma. He took advantage of the failure of the Italian defense, took off at speed down the left and submitted in the exit of Juan Musso. At the end of the first stage, Capoue received it on the right inside the area and expanded.

See the Champions League table

See details of the draw for the octaves

The draw for the round of 16 clashes will take place next Monday, at 8:00 am (GMT), with real-time monitoring on the ge

1 of 3 Capoue celebrates his goal for Villarreal against Atalanta — Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters Capoue celebrates his goal for Villarreal against Atalanta — Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Villarreal’s third came out at the start of the second stage, again at the feet of Danjuma. Gérard Moreno makes a great move on the right, crossing to the Dutch, who dominated from the penalty spot, spun and kicked well.

After wasting several chances, Atalanta sought a reaction. He scored with Malinovskyi, at 25, and Zapata, at 35 in the second stage. But it stopped there. For the Italian team, only victory could take them to the next stage. Villarreal confirmed the victory by 3-2 and advanced.

2 of 3 Danjuma celebrates his goal in Villarreal’s victory over Atalanta — Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters Danjuma celebrates his goal in Villarreal’s victory over Atalanta — Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Semi-finalists in 2006, the Spanish team was for the last time in the knockout of the 2008/09 season. This will only be the third time that the Yellow Submarine has been among the top 16 in the Champions League.

Unai Emery’s team is in Pot 2 of the draw for the round of 16 clashes inwill not be able to face Real Madrid and Manchester United in the next phase.

Check out the teams that follow in Champions:

Ajax

Bayern Munchen

youth

Lille

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Real Madrid

Madrid’s athletic

Benfica

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Salzburg

sporting

Villarreal

See goals and moves from the last round of the group stage:

The top finishers in the group stage stay in Pot 1 and play the second game at home, and the runners-up go to Pot 2. There are only two restrictions on the draw:

Teams from the same country do not face each other in the round of 16

Teams that were in the same group do not face each other in the round of 16

It’s good to remember: the away goal is no longer valid as a tiebreaker. If there is a tie in the aggregate score of the two matches, the decision goes to overtime and penalties.

The first round matches will be held on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February, and the return matches take place on the 8th, 9, 15th and 16th of March. UEFA will draw the draw for the quarter-final matches and the path to the decision on March 18th.

The 2021/22 Champions League decision will be on May 28 at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia.