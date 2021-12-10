Check out the full list of The Game Awards 2021 winners

the winners of The Game Awards 2021 have been revealed!

Bringing together votes from the public and a specialized bench from which the NerdBunker part, the best games of 2021 were chosen.

Below you can check the complete list with all the nominees and winners in each category [EM ATUALIZAÇÃO].

Game of the Year

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

best direction

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • return
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

best narrative

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

best soundtrack

  • cyberpunk 2077
  • deathloop
  • Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
  • MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Best Sound Design

  • deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • return

Best Act

  • Erika Mori, Life is Strange
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village (WINNER)
  • Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • boyfriend dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (WINNER)
  • No Longer Home

Best “Continuous” Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Independent Game

  • 12 Minutes
  • death’s door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (WINNER)
  • Incryption
  • loop hero

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

Better Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

  • hitman 3
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo 2
  • resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Return (WINNER)

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

best RPG

  • cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

best fighting game

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokemon
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Warioware: Get it Together!

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genios 2: World Domination
  • humankind
  • Incryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best Independent Game Premiere

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • sable
  • Valheim

Most awaited game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Forbidden West horizon
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • starfield

Best Content Creator

  • dream
  • Fuslie
  • gauls
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best Sports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best Sports Player

  • Chris “Sim” Lehr
  • Heo “ShowMaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev (WINNER)
  • Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Sports Team

  • atlanta do
  • DWG Kia
  • Natus Vincere (WINNER)
  • sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Best Sports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship (WINNER)
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • Valorant Champios Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Sports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokov
  • Andrii “D1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (WINNER)

The list is being updated in real time.

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards took place on December 9th.

