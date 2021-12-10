Check out the full list of The Game Awards 2021 winners

the winners of The Game Awards 2021 have been revealed!

Bringing together votes from the public and a specialized bench from which the NerdBunker part, the best games of 2021 were chosen.

Below you can check the complete list with all the nominees and winners in each category [EM ATUALIZAÇÃO].

Game of the Year

deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

best direction

deathloop

It Takes Two

return

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

best narrative

deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

best soundtrack

cyberpunk 2077

deathloop

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Sound Design

deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)



Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

return

Best Act

Erika Mori, Life is Strange

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village (WINNER)

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

boyfriend dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors (WINNER)



No Longer Home

Best “Continuous” Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Independent Game

12 Minutes

death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (WINNER)

Incryption

loop hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Better Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo 2

resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

deathloop

Far Cry 6

Return (WINNER)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

best RPG

cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

best fighting game

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokemon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get it Together!

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genios 2: World Domination

humankind

Incryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Best Independent Game Premiere

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

sable

Valheim

Most awaited game

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Forbidden West horizon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

starfield

Best Content Creator

dream

Fuslie

gauls

Ibai

Grefg

Best Sports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Sports Player

Chris “Sim” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev (WINNER)



Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Sports Team

atlanta do

DWG Kia

Natus Vincere (WINNER)



sentinels

Team Spirit

Best Sports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship (WINNER)



The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Valorant Champios Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Sports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokov

Andrii “D1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (WINNER)



The list is being updated in real time.

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards took place on December 9th.