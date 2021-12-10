Check out the full list of The Game Awards 2021 winners

the winners of The Game Awards 2021 have been revealed!
Bringing together votes from the public and a specialized bench from which the NerdBunker part, the best games of 2021 were chosen.
Below you can check the complete list with all the nominees and winners in each category [EM ATUALIZAÇÃO].
Game of the Year
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
best direction
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- return
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
best narrative
- deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
best soundtrack
- cyberpunk 2077
- deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Sound Design
- deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- return
Best Act
- Erika Mori, Life is Strange
- Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village (WINNER)
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- boyfriend dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors (WINNER)
- No Longer Home
Best “Continuous” Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Independent Game
- 12 Minutes
- death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (WINNER)
- Incryption
- loop hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Better Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best VR/AR Game
- hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo 2
- resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Return (WINNER)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
best RPG
- cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
best fighting game
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokemon
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get it Together!
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genios 2: World Domination
- humankind
- Incryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best Independent Game Premiere
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- sable
- Valheim
Most awaited game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Forbidden West horizon
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- starfield
Best Content Creator
- dream
- Fuslie
- gauls
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Sports Game
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Sports Player
- Chris “Sim” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev (WINNER)
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best Sports Team
- atlanta do
- DWG Kia
- Natus Vincere (WINNER)
- sentinels
- Team Spirit
Best Sports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship (WINNER)
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champios Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Best Sports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokov
- Andrii “D1AD3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (WINNER)
The list is being updated in real time.
The 2021 edition of The Game Awards took place on December 9th.