Check out the result of this Thursday’s Mega-Sena; prize is BRL 39.4 million

posted on 12/09/2021 19:59 / updated on 12/09/2021 20:54



Could it be that today was your lucky day? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (9/12), six lotteries: the 2436 contest by Mega-Sena, the 5726 contest by Quina; 2393 of Lotofácil; 1723 from Timemania, 2308 from Dupla Sena and 541 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 39.4 million, had the following dozen drawn: 05-15-28-32-38-54.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$15.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 19-51-57-67-77.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.5 million, presented the following result: 17-20-28-32-34-36-50. The team of the heart is the Guild, from Rio Grande do Sul.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 09-17-22-32-34-49 in the first draw; 02-07-31-39-41-44- in the second draw. The expected prize is R$300 thousand.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.6 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-03-10-11-12-15-16-17-19-20-21-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$1.3 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-04-06-08-13-17-31. the lucky month is January.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked

