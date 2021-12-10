Chelsea player knocks down fan who invaded the lawn; watch

Credit: Reproduction / Instagram @samanthakerr20

Chelsea player Sam Kerr, 28, attacked and knocked down a fan who invaded the pitch during a game in the Women’s Champions League, this Wednesday (8). The unusual moment happened in the final minutes of the encounter with Juventus and resulted in a yellow card for shirt 20.

It all started when the young man crossed the security barrier at Kingsmeadow stadium, in London, and began interacting with the athletes and the referee of the duel. The game was then paralyzed for a few seconds while the boy took “selfies” and tried to get everyone’s attention under the cheers of the crowd.

Realizing that he was being surrounded by security guards, the man began a run towards the back line of the field when Sam Kerr gave a “bump” that knocked the crasher down. Fans were thrilled with the scene, but referee Sara Persson did not fail to issue a yellow card to the player for what happened.

Watch the moment:

Sam Kerr could run through a brick wall I’m not convinced otherwise… pic.twitter.com/J6vQTRXHv6 — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) December 8, 2021

