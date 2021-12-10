Chile: Documents show that José Antonio Kast’s father was affiliated with the German Nazi Party – International

BERLIN – The German father of the Chilean presidential candidate José Antonio Kast was a member of the Nazi party of adolf hitler, revealed an identity card discovered by the Associated Press agency. The document contradicts the candidate’s statements that his father would have only provided compulsory military service during the 2nd War.

German authorities confirmed this week that an identity card stored in the country’s Federal Archives shows that an 18-year-old boy named Michael Kast joined the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, or NSDAP, on September 1, 1942, at the height of the German war. Hitler in the Soviet Union.

Although the Federal Archives has been unable to confirm that Michael Kast was the father of the presidential candidate, the date and place of birth listed on the card match yours. A copy of the identity card, identified with membership number 9271831, was posted on social media on December 1 by Chilean journalist Mauricio Weibel.

The emergence of the identity card is a new twist in Chile’s presidential elections, which will be decided next Sunday, 19, in a second round marked as a battle of extremes between the left and the right.

Kast, 55, of the newly formed Republican Party, won the first round last month, beating second-place left-winger Gabriel Boric, by two points of advantage.

The Kast family has deep ties to the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, who took power in Chile after a coup in 1973. His brother, Miguel Kast, was president of the dictator’s central bank.

“If he were alive, he would have voted for me,” Kast said of Pinochet during the 2017 campaign, in which he got just 8% of the vote. “We would have had tea together in the presidential palace.”

In this year’s campaign, Kast emphasized conservative family values, attacked migrants from Haiti and the Venezuela and criticized Boric, saying he was a puppet of the Chilean Communists.

Kast has made inroads with middle-class voters worried that Boric — a millennial former student leader — could disrupt three decades of economic and political stability that have made Chile the envy of many in Latin America. To underscore these concerns, Kast traveled last week to Washington and met with US investors, as well as Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the subcommittee that oversees US relations with the Latin America.

Some of its most radical supporters have also launched an online terror campaign involving a fake tweet by left-wing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and false allegations that migrants are occupying polling booths, among other pieces of disinformation.

The latest opinion polls give a slight advantage in the runoff to Boric, who has turned to the center to win the support of voters fearful of a return to the country’s tumultuous past.

It is unclear whether Kast knew of his father’s NSDAP membership card. Carolina Araya, a spokeswoman for Kast’s campaign, declined to comment on the case, despite being questioned repeatedly by the Associated Press. But in the past, Kast has angrily rejected claims that his father was a supporter of the Nazi movement, describing him as a forced recruit in the German army.

“Why do you use the adjective Nazi?” he asked in a 2018 TV appearance, in which he said he was proud of his father and accused a prominent Chilean journalist of trying to spread lies.

“When there is a war and (military) registration is mandatory, a 17 or 18 year old doesn’t have the option to say, ‘I’m not going’ because they will be court-martialed and shot the next day.’ , he said later that year in comments posted on his social media.

There is no evidence that Kast played a role in wartime atrocities such as the attempt to exterminate Jews from the Europe. But although military service was mandatory, membership in the Nazi party was voluntary.

Some Germans enthusiastically joined the party, while others did so in the belief that it would bring advantages in a society where much of public life was expected to align with Nazi ideology. “We don’t have a single example of someone being forced into the party,” said Armin Nolzen, a German historian who has researched extensively into the issue of NSDAP membership.

Kast joined the party in 1942 five months after his 18th birthday — the minimum age required for membership. He was likely a member of the Hitler Youth for at least four years before joining the party and would have been recommended by the district leader, Nolzen said. Altogether, the party had 7.1 million members that year — about a tenth of the population.

Michael Buddrus of Berlin’s Leibniz Institute for Contemporary History cautioned against overestimating the importance of NSDAP membership for such young people, but agreed that Kast must have joined willingly.

Since Kast joined the army shortly thereafter, Buddrus said it was possible the teenager had never actively participated in a party meeting or paid fees.

“If you are a member of the party, you are a member of the party,” said Richard F. Wetzell, a researcher at the German Historical Institute in Washington. “Being a member of the party binds you to the party and its ideology, although many may have joined for purely opportunistic reasons.”

A 2015 book about Pinochet’s civilian collaborators, written by Chilean journalist Javier Rebolledo, claimed that the elder Kast was at first reluctant to join the Nazi Party. But he was persuaded by a sergeant to do so when he was being sent to the peninsula of Crimea, says Rebolledo, quoting a memoir of Kast’s wife.

The war at the time was dominated by the Battle of Stalingrad, a turning point for Nazi Germany’s attack on the Soviet Union, which resulted in an estimated 2 million deaths and the local surrender of Axis forces a few months later.

When the war was ending, Kast, then serving in Italy, obtained a false identity indicating that he was a member of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Rebolledo.

After twice escaping from prison at the hands of Allied forces, he returned to Germany and was discovered during the postwar period of denazification. But when he confessed his mistake, a sympathetic prosecutor took pity and, in recognition of his honesty, burned his army record, according to Rebolledo’s book.

Young Kast accused the Chilean journalist of taking his mother’s memories out of context and distorting the facts to attribute sinister motives to his father’s activities during the war.

Whatever your background, Kast has migrated to the Chile in 1950, followed a year later by his wife and two older children, he settled in Paine, a rural community south of the capital Santiago. Eventually, the couple built a small business selling cold meats from a roadside kiosk at a national chain of restaurants and packaged food manufacturers.

A 1995 law passed by Chile’s congress granting the eldest Kast citizenship highlights his deep Catholic roots and “great spirit of social justice” that translated into his role in helping to build five chapels, hospitals and a youth center, as well as provide employees for your company, Cecinas Baviera, with the possibility of buying their own home.

But there was a darker side to the clan’s success. According to Rebolledo, leftist agitators and peasants threatened to expropriate the family business during the socialist government of Salvador Allende. The day after Pinochet’s coup against Allende, the police in Paine acted, making a young activist, Pedro Vargas, who had been organizing workers in Bavaria, disappear in broad daylight while waiting in line to buy bread.

With Vargas’ disappearance, a anguished member of his family turned to Michael Kast for help.

“I thought he was going to help,” the person told the AP on condition of anonymity, for fear of retaliation, nearly five decades later. “But he told me to go home, that there was a war going on and it was a matter of life and death. I couldn’t believe it. ”

Today, just a few kilometers from the aspiring president’s home, symbols of the passions that filled Vargas’s shortened life — a book, a scale of justice, a photo of his dog — decorate one of 70 mosaics in honor of each. of the robbed victims of the bucolic city that has the distinction of having suffered the highest number of disappearances per capita in all of Chile. /AP