China Approves Covid-19 Treatment

posted on 12/09/2021 8:22 AM



(credit: STR / AFP)

Beijing, China- China approved for the first time a treatment against covid-19, two years after the detection of the disease in its territory and in a context of worsening of the pandemic.

In a communication published on Wednesday, the National Medicines Agency indicates that it has agreed to “emergency approval” for a Chinese treatment against covid-19 based on monoclonal antibodies that adhere to the spike protein of the coronavirus and reduce its ability to penetrate in human cells.

Unlike the vaccine, which is preventive, the treatment serves to prevent serious complications in people who are already infected.

The drug, administered with an injection, was jointly developed by Tsinghua University in Beijing, the No. 3 hospital in Shenzhen (south) and the company Brii Biosciences.

Clinical trials show that the treatment can reduce hospitalizations and the risk of death in frail patients by 80%, according to Tsinghua University.

According to local media, the treatment was applied to patients infected by the recent outbreaks of the epidemic.

Since the detection of the coronavirus in Wuhan in late 2019, China has almost completely eradicated the circulation of covid with radical measures such as closing borders, tightening movement and containment.

The government, which has not authorized any foreign vaccines, says that more than 70% of the population is immunized with locally manufactured drugs.

Even so, China has registered several outbreaks in recent months, albeit of a small magnitude compared to the serious swings of other countries. This Thursday, for example, the country recorded 83 new cases nationwide.