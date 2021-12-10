Chrome up to 25.8% faster on Windows thanks to window optimization, reveals Google

Present on 64% of devices worldwide, Google Chrome leads the browser market and is the most used option on both Windows and Android, standing out for gaining space and surpassing strong competitors such as Mozilla Firefox and Opera, which despite of holding an important influence on users follow far from the first position. The result obtained by Chrome reflects the constant updates released by the developer and improve both the program’s interface and its functionalities, factors that contribute to new users migrating from other services to the market leader.





According to Google, in recent years the various browser updates have focused on implementing general improvements, new features and optimizing program performance by reducing CPU consumption. GPU RAM, components that used to be overloaded while using the browser. One of the tools added to improve performance is ‘Window Occlusion’, a feature released for everyone in October 2020 through Chrome 86 and able to identify when a window is currently not being used and reduce the performance of that particular section, focusing on ensuring satisfactory performance in other tabs and windows





As stated by the developer on her blog, the results obtained are promising and attest to the functioning of the function, which, according to the company, could optimize boot speed by up to 25.8% and reduce graphics memory usage by 3.1% from the computer. These data are based on tests carried out by the search giant’s technical team after the various improvements in the occlusion tool. The publication claims that enabling this option demonstrates “significant benefits” during the browser experience, especially when running multiple windows. 8.5% to 25.8% faster startup

3.1% reduction in GPU memory usage

20.4% less overall drawn rendering frames

4.5% fewer clients experiencing rendering failures

