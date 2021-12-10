Chronological feed will return to Instagram in 2022, understand the change – 12/09/2021

If you’re tired of having an algorithm dictating what you’ll see in your feed first, you can celebrate: Instagram will bring the feed back in chronological order next year.

The change is actually a return to the application’s original settings. Created in 2010, Instagram only started to adopt the feed by engagement in 2016. Until then, the top of the timeline was the last post of who the person followed. The trend towards using algorithms started with Facebook and was adopted by other social networks such as Twitter.

The decision to go back to the app’s origins comes amid a series of investigations into the brands of Meta (which used to be Facebook) called Facebook Papers.

Although the company’s internal studies show that Instagram can be toxic to young people, especially women, as it prioritizes content about beauty, aesthetic interventions and emphasizes celebrity bodies in the post feed, Adam Mosseri, president of the platform, said that the app is not “addictive”.

Mosseri even defended Meta’s initiative to develop a version of Instagram just for children up to 12 years old, but the project was suspended. For the president of the social network, in addition to reinforcing parental control tools, it is necessary to create a universal age verification system that works on the mobile phone of people who access Instagram, and not just within the apps.

The executive also defended the creation of an independent body responsible for creating standards for all social networks in the market, indicating “how to verify age, design age-appropriate experiences and build parental controls”.

However, for Mosseri, this body should be set up and financed by the social media companies themselves, and did not commit to supporting the creation of a state regulatory agency to do the same.

*With an article by Lucas Carvalho