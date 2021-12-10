Ciro equals Lula, Bolsonaro, Moro and Doria in the economy: ‘Iguaizinhos’





The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PDT, former minister Ciro Gomes, published this Thursday 9 a new video on social networks in which he compares his four main opponents in 2022.

According to the PDT, Lula (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Sergio Moro (Podemos) and João Doria (PSDB) would have exactly the same proposals – or lack of them, according to him – for the Brazilian economy.

“The country sinks, the people die of hunger. Meanwhile, starched pants, dirty gowns, torn uniforms and false-bottomed pocket jumpsuits show off and show off their mimes,” said Ciro in reference to the four opponents. “It looks like a silent movie, because none of them express a single idea to get the country out of the mire”, he added afterwards.

In the video, the pedetista then goes on to compare Bolsonaro and Doria, who hold important public positions, but register ‘very low approval rates’. For him, the two “failed in government and now they want to launch themselves as president”.

About Moro, Ciro criticizes the alliances forged by the former minister when he joined Somos after being part of a ‘bandit government’.

“It looks like a scam. He claimed to have put an end to corruption in the country and is now trying to attract the corrupt to form a team capable of taking Brazil from nowhere to nowhere”, he points out about the former judge. “[Moro] he doesn’t know anything about the art of governing”, he adds.

At the end of the video, the pre-candidate directs the attacks on Lula, to whom Ciro blamed part of the blame for the ‘tragedy’ of the current Bolsonaro government.

“that other [Lula] he produced a dreamy summer night and helped to create these monsters, he claims to be the savior of the Fatherland again and continues to make the old promises”, says Ciro.

Before concluding, the pedetista once again equalizes his opponents and says that, even if they have different ideologies, they all represent the same projects for the Brazilian economy.

“Even if they say they are different, they are alike in the way they think and act. This will become clearer every day”, compares the pre-candidate just before closing the video.

The fakers of politics are there, parading their demagoguery and shameless face, while the people suffer from hunger, unemployment and inflation. They have no idea how to get the country out of this quagmire, but they go ahead with their prep. They will soon have the answer they deserve. #CiroTáAvising pic.twitter.com/1LAr3YZtDR — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) December 9, 2021