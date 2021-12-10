City wants to ban the sale of dog and cat meat – International

Stand sells dog meat in Vietnam (photo: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

A tourist city in Vietnam has pledged to ban the sale of dog and cat meat, authorities announced this Friday (12/10), the first case in a country where some consider these animals to be a delicacy.

In Vietnam – the second largest consumer of dogs in the world, only behind China – five million of these animals are consumed each year, whose meat, according to some, wards off bad luck.

Authorities in Hoi An, a historic commercial port and UNESCO world heritage site, signed an agreement with animal rights group Four Paws International to ban the sale and consumption of dog and cat meat.

“We want to help promote animal welfare by eradicating rabies, ending the trade in dog and cat meat, and turning the city into a top tourist destination,” said Deputy Mayor Nguyen The Hung.

Julie Sanders of Four Paws International said this is a pivotal moment that sets an example for other cities in Vietnam.

A national poll commissioned by this animal rights advocacy group showed that only 6.3% of the 600 Vietnamese interviewed consumed the meat of these animals and that 88% supported the ban.

This tradition is on the decline due to rising incomes, which favor the adoption of dogs and cats as pets, but dog meat is still easily found in Hani.

“I don’t believe anyone should ban the consumption of dog meat. Our culture,” said AFP Phan Van Cuong, a resident of Hani.

In 2018, city authorities encouraged residents to stop consuming this meat because it harmed the reputation of the town and capital and there were fears that it could cause rabies infections.