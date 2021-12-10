CMPC announces the purchase of Iguaçu for R$ 945 million | The net

The company announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire the Brazilian company Iguaçu Celulose e Papel SA, a producer of cellulose, paper and paper bags, present in Paraná and Santa Catarina



CMPC announces the purchase of Iguaçu Celulose e Papel SA, a traditional company producing cellulose, paper and paper bags, from the states of Paraná and Santa Catarina, reinforcing its investment in the production of biodegradable and environmentally friendly packaging, as it understands that this is the future of the industry. With this acquisition, CMPC starts operating in Brazil with its three lines of action – sustainable packaging (biopackaging) adds to the Pulp business, with the Guaíba industrial unit, and Tissue Paper, with Softys.

The purchase will increase CMPC’s annual paper sack production capacity to around 1.5 billion units, consolidating its position as the second global player in this area.

The acquisition of Iguaçu, agreed in the amount of R$945.7 million, including the payment of existing debts, is part of CMPC’s strategy of becoming more and more a world reference in the sustainable packaging market, as the plants of The Group’s new company are dedicated to the manufacture of paper, paper and cellulose bags.

“Packaging made from natural fibers is the packaging of the future, as these are products that are friendly to the planet, recyclable and sometimes disintegrating, with a low carbon footprint. Therefore, continuing to grow in this segment is so relevant for CMPC and its sustainability goals”, explains the CEO of CMPC Companies, Francisco Ruiz-Tagle.

The facilities acquired from Iguaçu have annual aggregate manufacturing capacity of 105 thousand tons of pulp; 120 thousand tons of Sack-Kraft Paper; 21 thousand tons of special papers, in addition to conversion lines to produce 500 million units of paper bags per year; located in the states of Paraná (Piraí do Sul and São José dos Pinhais) and Santa Catarina (Campos Novos). The acquisition includes the company’s forest base, which has 11,821 hectares of productive area.

This purchase adds to the acquisitions made by CMPC in its Biopackaging business in Peru and Mexico and the significant investments to modernize its units in Chile.

About Iguazu



Iguaçu Celulose e Papel SA was created in 1943 as a small timber company located in the interior of Santa Catarina. In the 1970s, it entered the pulp and paper business with the acquisition, in 1971, of the Celupel SA plant, in the same state. The following year, the industrial unit in Campos Novos, also in Santa Catarina, was acquired.

In order to have raw material for the production of kraft paper, another industrial unit was acquired, in the municipality of Piraí do Sul, approximately 190 km from Curitiba, in Paraná. At the same time, it also purchased an industrial unit in the city of São José dos Pinhais, a producer of duplex cardboard and other special papers, made from bleached short-fiber pulp.

About CMPC

CMPC Brasil has its industrial unit located in Guaíba, in Rio Grande do Sul, it is part of the Chilean group CMPC and produces, per year, around 1.9 million tons of cellulose – a biodegradable raw material used in the manufacture of wood products. personal hygiene (tissue), packaging and various other items present in people’s daily lives. The largest industry in the state, according to the VPG (Weighted Value of Greatness) index, the company is responsible for creating 45 thousand direct, indirect and induced jobs in the state’s economy, with 6,600 professionals working in its industrial, forestry and port operations . Present in Brazil since 2009, the company is a representative of the bioeconomy and its operations are based on the concept of the circular economy, transforming 100% solid waste from the industrial process into 15 new products, from raw material for the production of cement and wood panels to soil pH corrector and organic fertilizers. The CMPC group completed 100 years of operation in the world in 2020 and currently has more than 17 thousand employees in 45 industrial units in eight countries in Latin America.

The information is from the press office