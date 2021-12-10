CMPC buys Iguaçu Celulose assets for almost R$1 billion and enters packaging in Brazil | Companies

A month after buying the Carta Fabril, of hygiene papers, the Chilean group CMPC made yet another acquisition in Brazil, now entering the local packaging market. For approximately R$ 946 million, CMPC SA agreed to purchase assets from Iguazu Pulp Paper , the second largest supplier of industrial bags in the country.

The transaction includes assets of pulp, paper and paper bags in Paraná and Santa Catarina, as well as pine forests, and is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

The expectation, according to CMPC, is that the deal is completed in 90 days. The agreed amount includes debts.

According to relevant fact forwarded to Commission for the Financial Market (CMF), which regulates the capital market in Chile, CMPC informed that the agreement includes three factories with an annual production capacity of 105 thousand tons of pulp, 120 thousand tons of sack kraft and 21 thousand tons of special paper, in addition to conversion lines with capacity of 500 million paper bags per year.

An area for planting pine, with approximately 1.9 million cubic meters, is also part of the package of assets that will be purchased.

In Brazil, CMPC was already present with its own production of eucalyptus pulp, with a factory in Guaíba (RS), and forests. In addition, through Softys, it has established itself as the largest local manufacturer of toilet paper.

The employees of the three Iguaçu Celulose Papel factories will be transferred to CMPC, with the maintenance of their current jobs, according to a corporate statement from the Brazilian company to which the Value had access.

In the document, the chairman of the board of directors of Iguaçu, Paulo Roberto Pizani, says that the negotiation brought comfort to the company given the “confirmation that all our employees will be transferred to the new company that will be created, exercising the same functions as currently occupy”.

The negotiation with the Chilean group involved the factories in São José dos Pinhais (PR), Piraí do Sul (PR) and Campos Novos (SC), in addition to the forestry area in Paraná. “In another negotiation with a local investment fund, we negotiated the group’s land located in Paraná”, says the document.