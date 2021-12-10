Coffee prices shoot up and Brazilians look for cheaper brands

Opposite one of the doors of the Marechal Deodoro subway station, in the central region of São Paulo, Mr Franciso Pereira’s small cafe costs R$ 0.50. The big one costs BRL 1 and the coffee with milk is BRL 2. All come already sweetened, as is the taste of the parish.

“You can’t change [o preço] right, man? Here is the populace. if i go up, they [os clientes] they go to the bakery, to the cafeteria,” says the owner of the cart, who also sells bread, cakes and deodorants to workers who walk under the shadow of the Minhocão (as João Goulart elevated road is known).

At 53, he has been working for five years selling coffee. He is outraged at the price. “You can stick your mouth around your story, it’s a general complaint. We don’t even know if we’re making a profit.”

The merchant also complains about other costs that have increased, such as cooking gas and fuel to transport the cart.

Francisco says that he used to buy the Pilão brand, and now he can’t. I search the internet for markets that sell 500g packages of extra-strong coffee (which yields more) for up to R$ 11. “I changed to Pelé, Brasileiro, Caboclo, these ones.”

The strategy of using cheaper brands to hold the price may explain why coffee out and about has gone up “only” 9% in the last 12 months in the IPCA.

But not all traders can do the same. In the Republic region, one of the most traditional coffee shops in São Paulo works only with a standard export brand. There, the cup of espresso costs R$ 6.

According to the clerk, who asks not to be identified, it is difficult not to readjust the price of the menu. She says that the establishment is maintained thanks to the fame it acquired over 40 years of activity and because it is in a tourist spot in the city.