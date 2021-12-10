Colombia says two former FARC leaders died in Venezuela – News

Colombia said it has intelligence that two FARC rebel leaders who rearmed after signing the 2016 peace agreement were killed in Venezuela in separate attacks.

Darío Velázquez, known as El Paisa, and Henry Castellanos, known as Romaña, “fell on Venezuelan soil” over disputes over income from drug trafficking, Defense Minister Diego Molano said in statements released by the daily El Tiempo.

This Thursday, the same newspaper released two photos of the alleged body of Henry Castellanos — Romaña’s name. In one of the images, it is possible to see a face with several wounds.

“Intelligence information points out that there were two separate and independent facts, in different places in Venezuela,” Molano said. Both shootings would have happened last Sunday (5).

According to the same data, there was “a confrontation in each of the cases” over the drug trafficking business.

Consulted by the AFP news agency, the Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the alleged photographs of the body.

Who were the guerrillas

Both El Paisa and Romaña were considered important figures in the so-called Second Marquetalia, a splinter group made up of FARC veterans who rejected peace agreements signed with the government between 2018 and 2019 and resumed guerrilla warfare.

El Paisa Velázquez was the leader of one of the FARC’s most feared groups, responsible for a car bomb attack near a club in the Colombian capital Bogotá that killed 36 people and injured nearly 200 in 2003.

He is also reported to have planned an attack on a joint army and police base in 1998 that left 16 dead among security forces in Miraflores. In the action, more than 100 soldiers and police were kidnapped, and most spent at least three years in the hands of guerrillas.

Henry Castellanos, in turn, was the author of more than 90 mass kidnappings on Colombian roads and commander of the so-called Eastern Bloc of the FARC, one of the largest groups that formed part of the guerrilla.

Both Castellanos and Velázquez abandoned the peace accords along with another important FARC leader, Jesús Santrich, who was also killed in Venezuela in May this year. With the casualties, Segunda Marquetalia lost its main leaderships.