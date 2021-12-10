Congress receives orange light to highlight campaign against skin cancer — Senate News

To highlight the National Campaign for the Prevention of Skin Cancer, the domes and towers of the National Congress will be illuminated orange from Monday (6) to Wednesday (8). The campaign — also known as December Orange — has been promoted since 2014 by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD). It was this entity that, together with federal deputy Júnior Mano (PL-CE), requested special lighting for the Congress.

According to the SBD, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Brazil, with about 180,000 new cases per year. When discovered in the early stages, it has more than a 90% chance of cure. Therefore, the SBD alerts the population to be aware of possible signs and symptoms and, if applicable, seek help from a dermatologist.

Some of the main symptoms, according to the Ministry of Health, are: itchy spots (and that peel or bleed); signs or dots that change size, shape or color; and wounds that do not heal in four weeks. The ministry’s recommendation for the prevention of the disease “is to avoid exposure to the sun, especially at times when the sun’s rays are more intense (between 10 am and 4 pm), as well as wearing sunglasses with UV protection, clothes that protect the body , wide-brimmed hats, parasols and parasols”.