Conmebol confirms dates and locations for the Recopa finals between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR

Conmbeol released this Thursday the dates and locations of the round-trip matches of the 2022 South American Cup, which will be played between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR. Duels take place between February and March of next year.

Current champion of the Copa Sudamericana, Hurricane opens the match in its stadium, in Curitiba, on February 23rd. Winner of Libertadores, Verdão will have the right to decide the title in São Paulo, on March 2nd.

A few days before, in fact, Alviverde will be involved in the FIFA Club World Cup. On February 9, Abel Ferreira’s team faces the winner of Al Ahly x Monterrey, in the semifinal of the tournament. Three days later, the São Paulo club plays the final, if they advance, or the dispute for third and fourth place, if they lose the semi.

This will be the second consecutive year that Palmeiras disputes the Recopa. In April, Verdão faced Defensa y Justicia, from Argentina, and ended up being defeated on penalties.

