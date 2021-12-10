ConnectSUS and Ministry of Health websites go down; see what is known so far | Health

Problems in ConnectSus: before the hacker attack, the system was controversial with data alteration and failures

The Ministry of Health informed that the Federal Police and the Institutional Security Office have already been called to investigate the case. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that population data “will not be lost”.

In this article, see what is known about the subject and what remains to be clarified:

Which pages were invaded? What data has disappeared? Who attacked the sites? How will I prove the vaccination against Covid-19 without ConnectSUS? When will ConnectSUS and the Ministry of Health website go back to work? Will vaccination data be retrieved? Have other vaccination pages gone down?

The Ministry of Health website, the ConnectSUS website and the ConnectSUS app. The last two show proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

According to the ministry, the following systems were compromised:

e-SUS Notifies (Covid case notification system)

National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) – which has information on vaccination coverage and vaccination against other diseases in the country

– which has information on vaccination coverage and vaccination against other diseases in the country ConnectSUS

features like the issue of the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and of the National Digital Vaccination Card, that are currently unavailable.

2) What data has disappeared?

Vaccination data against Covid-19 are gone.

According to the Ministry of Health, features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card are currently unavailable.

The ConnectSUS application shows, in addition to vaccination against Covid, other information, such as scheduling appointments, exams and medication withdrawal. As far as is known, access to this data remains normal.

The “Lapsus$ Group” claimed responsibility for the cyber attack. At dawn, the websites of the Ministry of Health and ConnectSUS had the message “contact us if you want the data back”. (See the images below). Later, the messages are gone, but the pages are still down.

Ministry of Health website suffers cyber attack

The ConnectSus portal, of the Unified Health System (SUS), was also affected

In Belo Horizonte this Friday, the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, called the incident a “criminal attitude”.

“A criminal attitude, of a hacker, which is being investigated by the Federal Police, by the Institutional Security Office. Today, the total effort is for this data to be available as soon as possible. It is being investigated and as soon as someone is guilty, it will be exemplarily punished,” he stated.

4) How will I prove the vaccination against Covid-19 without ConnectSUS?

you can take your proof of physical vaccination to prove that you have received the vaccine. It’s that role you got when you got vaccinated. Remember to have proof of the two (or three) doses or the single dose at hand.

Some states and municipalities also have vaccination data on local websites.. Check to see what’s available where you live; see some examples below:

5. When will ConnectSUS and the Ministry of Health website go back to work?

It is not known yet. The Ministry of Health informed that the Federal Police and the Institutional Security Office have already been activated to investigate the case and that “the Information Technology Department of the SUS (Datasus) is acting with maximum agility to reestablish the platforms”.

6. Will vaccination data be retrieved?

It is also not known. Upon assuming authorship of the attack, the group “Lapsus$ Group” wrote “contact us if you want data back”.

The Ministry of Health informed that “the SUS IT Department (Datasus) is working with maximum agility to reestablish the platforms”.

7. Have other vaccination pages gone down?

O g1 found that the site of the Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza that informs the scheduling dates and vaccination data against Covid-19 is also down. It is not known whether the failure is related to the pages of the Ministry of Health.

The platform in the state of Ceará, on the other hand, is functioning normally.

In Tocantins, the problem on the national pages left Covid’s case notification systems unavailable. Therefore, the state is unable to notify cases and deaths by Covid and there is no forecast for the release of the epidemiological bulletin this Friday (10).

In Pará, the application that issues the vaccine passport is down.

In Acre, the problem affected the application of second doses and booster doses in Rio Branco: as the state does not have its own system with vaccination data, those who lost their physical card will not be able to receive these doses this Friday (10) .