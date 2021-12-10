Consórcio Magalu opens more than 500 job openings throughout Brazil

The Magalu Consortium continues its expansion project in Brazil and is looking for partners to sell consortia under a legal entity (PJ) regime. Altogether there are 600 opportunities available for professionals who wish to undertake in the segment.

The hired manager will be able to work in one of the more than 1,400 Magazine Luiza stores across the country or in his own office, under a legal regime. Among the advantages are commissions on the sale made and the fee generated, opportunities to participate in training and qualification, access to digital tools and a broad portfolio of products (real estate, vehicles, appliances and services).

The company is looking for professionals who already have established companies, with experience in sales and knowledge of consortia. Contracts may define hours and workloads and have the possibility of increasing income during sales campaigns carried out by the company, with the possibility of gradually increasing earnings.