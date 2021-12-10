Core i3-12300 and Core i3-12100: benchmarks show solid performance and consumption below 65W

Performance stands out in single-core tests, which indicates good gaming performance

A leaker identified as Enthusiast Citizen recently shared on Bilibi some benchmark results made with entry-level 12th generation Intel Core processors, more specifically, the Intel Core i3-12300 and Core i3-12100 of Alder Lake architecture. Despite being some of the most entry-level models of the generation, they delivered an interesting performance in tests.

The two Intel Core i3 models have only 4 cores and 8 threads, (apparently these models will not have the hybrid logic of performance and efficiency cores) and the 12100 boost can reach 4.3 GHz on one core and 4.1 GHz on all cores, which are respectable values. The Core i3-12300 should have boost frequencies a little higher, with even 4.4 GHz on one core and 4.2 GHz on all cores.

Moving from specs to practical performance, the shared benchmarks show impressive results for both entry-level models, especially when looking at single-core performance. In the CPU-Z benchmark, Intel Core i3-12300 achieved a score of 687.5, which is slightly above Intel Core i9-11900K, Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5 5600X. His “older brother” 12300 manages to achieve even more points (702) on this test.



Image: Enthusiast Citizen



Images: Enthusiast Citizen



Still comparing the performance per core, on Cinebench the Intel Core i3-12300 reaches 665 points while the i3-12100 reaches 649 points, which stands above several other models like Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 9 5950X. These results indicate that, despite having few cores, the Alder Lake entry models can still be very interesting for games, especially the more competitive ones that demand a lot of performance per core to reach high frame rates.

However, when we analyze the multi-threaded performance of the processors, it doesn’t present such a big score scale (because there are only 8 threads), but still they are respectable values. On the CPU-Z, the 12300 achieved 3482.4 points while the 12100 got 3407.9. We can compare with Intel Core i5-11600K, which reaches 4651 in this scenario.



Image: Enthusiast Citizen

Analyzing the multi-thread performance in Cinebench, these results are repeated. The two Core i3 models even have more performance than expected from CPUs with just 8 threads, but they still lag behind others with a higher core count.

Another aspect that impresses this leak from Intel Core i3 is its power consumption, since even delivering all this single-core performance, the models don’t consume 65W (indicated by CPU Package Power below).



Image: Enthusiast Citizen



Image: Enthusiast Citizen

From what this leak indicates, 12th gen Intel Core i3s can be extremely interesting for users looking to build a gaming-only system, especially lighter competitive games, but we still need to wait.

Via: WCCFTech Source: Enthusiast Citizen