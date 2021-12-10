Corinthians ends Brazilian 2021 as the team that most guaranteed Globo transfers through broadcasts

At the end of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Corinthians has one more good news in addition to the vacancy for the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. The Parque São Jorge club is the team that will earn the most money from Globo through broadcasts on open network.

According to the survey made by TV news, of Wool, Timão will receive the total amount of BRL 18 million, the result of 15 matches televised by the channel. For each match shown on the open signal, R$1.2 million is paid to clubs.

The second most exhibited team on Globo, and consequently the vice-leader on the list, was Fluminense. The Rio team had 14 games broadcast on open TV, including the 38th round match against Chapecoense, played this past Thursday. Thus, the transfer is R$ 16.8 million.

The third place in the ranking went to Flamengo. In all, the channel showed 12 clashes of the Brazilian vice-champion, totaling R$14.4 million for the cariocas. Finally, Palmeiras, Atlético Mineiro and São Paulo complete the Top-6. 11 duels of each of these teams were broadcast, ensuring a collection of R$ 13.2 million for each.

The network, which showed 77 Brasileirão games this year, splits R$ 180 million for the broadcasts as part of the agreement for broadcasting rights valid until the year 2024. This amount, paid at the end of the championship, corresponds to 30% of the R$ 500 million disbursed annually by the network. In principle, 40% is distributed evenly at the start of the competition, and the other 30% is paid according to the position in the final table.

Check Globo’s transfer amounts

Corinthians – R$ 18 million (15 games on open TV) Fluminense – R$14 million (14 games on open TV) Flamengo – R$ 14.4 million (12 games on open TV) Palmeiras – R$ 13.2 million (11 games on open TV) Atlético Mineiro – R$13.2 million (11 games on open TV) São Paulo – R$13.2 million (11 games on open TV) Athletico Paranaense – R$12 million (10 games on open TV) International – R$10.8 million (9 games on open TV) Grêmio – R$10.8 million (9 games on open TV) Youth – R$8.4 million (7 games on open TV) América Mineiro – R$8.4 million (7 games on open TV) Ceará – R$8.4 million (7 games on open TV) Santos – R$7.2 million (6 games on open TV) Bahia – R$7.2 million (6 games on open TV) Sport – R$4.8 million (4 games on open TV) Fortaleza – R$4.8 million (4 games on open TV) Atlético Goianiense – R$3.6 million (3 games on open TV) Chapecoense – R$3.6 million (3 games on open TV) Cuiabá – R$2.4 million (2 games on open TV) Red Bull Bragantino – R$2.4 million (2 games on open TV)

