Corinthians guarantees seven names in the Paulisto Women’s Selection and four other individual awards

1 hour ago

A few hours after becoming three-time São Paulo champion, Corinthians received some individual awards for their performance in the competition. During the ceremony of the São Paulo Football Federation, seven players were included in the selection of the tournament and another four individual awards were distributed.

the right back Katiuscia, the defender Erika, the left side Yasmine, the sock Gabi Zanotti and the attackers Gabi Portilho and Adriana represented Corinthians on the field. Outside the four lines, the technician Arthur Elias was chosen for selection.

In addition to those chosen to compose the 11 ideal of the competition, Timão saw some athletes stand out individually. Miriam and Adriana won the top scorer award in the competition, each with eight goals, Tamires went to Craque da Galera and grazi still received the award of Queen of the competition.

The São Paulo title was Corinthians’ third after the achievements of 2019 and 2020. The cup also confirmed the unprecedented triple crown of the team from Alvinegra.

