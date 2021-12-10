Corinthians has three absences for the away match against Juventude

Corinthians makes its last commitment for the Brasileirão this Thursday. Sylvinho’s team visits Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi, at 9.30 pm. For the duel, the coach will not have three players.

The embezzlements are Roger Guedes, suspended after receiving the third yellow card in the last game, against Grêmio, Cantillo, recently recovered from a muscle injury in the right thigh and Ruan Oliveira, who is going through a recovery process after surgical revision in the right knee.

The shirt 123, in fact, stayed inside the CT Joaquim Grava during the last day of preparation and did not travel to Rio Grande do Sul. The Colombian, in turn, went through the physical transition and recovered this week, but it was not related and, therefore, will return to acting only in the next season.

Namely, the team has four players hanging, but they don’t worry about being out of the next match, as it is the last game of the competition. Thus, Gustavo Silva, João Victor, Renato Augusto and Marquinhos accumulate cards – the last one was not listed.

On the other hand, Sylvinho has at his disposal right-back Fagner and defensive midfielder Gabriel, who were suspended in the last match. With 24 players related to the match in the last round, it is possible for the coach to make changes in the starting lineup. Thus, a probable Corinthians has Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Gabriel; Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito and Jô.

