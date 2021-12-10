Corinthians is studying the name and is interested in Kanu, from Botafogo; negotiation promises to be difficult

O Corinthians already has the first target for the defense aiming at the Libertadores dispute in 2022: Kanu, from Botafogo. Timão is studying the name of the 24-year-old defender for the next season, but negotiations do not promise to be easy, because Glorioso promises to put an irreducible posture in the conversations.

Corinthians’ financial situation also weighs on a possible difficulty for the negotiation to have a happy ending. Timão doesn’t have the resources to offer money to Botafogo – the São Paulo team’s recent business is based on gloves and salaries, with no transfer costs. The team would possibly have to offer players in return.

It is noteworthy that there is still no official proposal on the table at Botafogo for Kanu, only Corinthians’ interest. Due to Alvinegro’s attitude in past situations – with São Paulo, for example -, the club is aware of the possible difficulty.

Botafogo, on the other hand, is reluctant about the idea. The club’s goal for 2022 is raise BRL 60 million in player sales. Therefore, the team’s priority, above all, is to make money. The only way for Alvinegro not to accept this would be with a practically ‘irrefutable’ proposal involving Timon players coming from the other side.

Because of this attitude, Corinthians monitors the player, but understands that the situation is complicated. The team led by Sylvinho knows they don’t have the resources to compete for the defender, one of the highlights of Botafogo and one of the main positions in the last Series B of the Brazilian Nationals.

Kanu’s current contract with Botafogo, it is worth remembering, ends in December 2022. In other words, the defender can sign a pre-contract with any team and leave Alvinegro for free as of July – that, of course, if there isn’t one midway renovation.