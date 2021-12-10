Corinthians plays poorly and says goodbye to the season with a loss to Juventude at the Brazilian Nationals

On Thursday night, Corinthians took the field for the last time in 2021. In a game played at Alfredo Jaconi, Timão visited Juventude, for the 38th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro, and ended the season with a 1-0 defeat. The goal was scored by Chico.

In the first half, the visiting team dominated the game. Fighting for survival in the Brasileirão, Juventude created the best chances and forced Cássio to make good saves and, in addition, saw a Corinthians goal disallowed for lack of Jô. In the second stage, the dynamics of the match did not change and the home team opened the scoring after 36 minutes with Chico, in a penalty kick.

With the result, added to the victory of Fortaleza against Bahia, Timão, which is already guaranteed in the group stage of the Libertadores 2022, finished Brasileirão in fifth place, with 57 points conquered. Juventude, on the other hand, saved themselves from relegation and finished the championship in 16th position.

lineup

Despite fighting for fourth place, Sylvinho put a different team on the field. Without Róger Guedes, suspended, and Willian and Renato Augusto, spared, Corinthians was selected with: Cassio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Du Queiroz, Giuliano and Gustavo Mosquito; Job

my helm

Trained by Jair Ventura, Juventude was selected with: Douglas, Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Quintero and Forster; Dawhan, Jadson, Chico and Castilho; Capixaba and Smile.

The game

First time

Fighting relegation, Juventude was superior in all the initial period. Playing with great intensity, the team from Caxias do Sul created good chances and pressured Corinthians in their pursuit of permanence.

Five minutes into the game, Lucas Piton missed the ball and Juventude took advantage of the counterattack. After cutting the cross, Dawhan submitted, but the ball went far. Six minutes later, Capixaba was fouled by Fagner. On the kick, Chico hit and Cassio made a great save.

Again with Chico, Juventude scared once more. The attacking midfielder received a pass from Jadson and kicked over the Corinthians goal. Soon after, Capixaba took a corner kick, the ball swerved and Forster, alone on the second stick, kicked the crossbar.

Without any kind of offensive presence, Corinthians changed its strategy. Sylvinho reversed the positions of Mosquito and Gabriel Pereira. Playing on the right, the 19 shirt started pulling counterattacks for Timão.

In two more consecutive plays, Juventude scared again, this time with Castilho and Chico. In the first, Cássio defended, while in the second, the ball went over the goal. At 34, Chico made a good individual play, dribbled Gabriel and forced Cássio to make a great save to keep the score 0-0.

With 39 minutes, Corinthians fitted the counterattack. When it came time to earn a ten, Mosquito crossed wrong and wasted a great attack for Sylvinho’s team.

Already close to the additions of the first stage, the most controversial move in the game. After a cross from Fagner, Jô headed into the goal and opened the scoring for Corinthians. The goal, however, was disallowed by the referee, who saw a shove from the 77 shirt on the Juventude defender.

Second time

The only change in the return from the break was from Juventude: Wescley was replaced by Guilherme Castilho. Corinthians, on the other hand, returned with the same team from the first stage.

The team coached by Sylvinho started to work more with the ball in the attacking field and won a corner kick with four minutes of play. On the kick, the ball went to Gil and the defender didn’t take any danger.

Needing the victory, Juventude returned to pressure. In attack, the home team managed a good sequence of corners, but Corinthians’ defense managed to clear all crosses. With nine minutes, the first submission of the second stage: Wescley received and kicked away from goal.

At 14 minutes, Sylvinho made his first changes in the game: Mantuan entered Jô’s vacancy and Adson took Gabriel’s place in the match.

Despite the change, the one who was in danger was Juventude. Dawhan made a good play and the ball fell to Wescley. The shirt 10 pulled to the left and submitted, but the ball deflected on Gil. In the next move, Fagner split with Dawhan and the home team asked for a penalty, but nothing was scored.

Still looking for the goal, Juventude continued trying to open the scoring. At 22 minutes, Paulo Henrique stole the ball and kicked from a distance, but the ball went close to the crossbar. As a result, Sylvinho made another change: Roni was replaced by Gustavo Mosquito.

Without great motivation, Corinthians followed at a lower pace in the match. With no submissions or any threat of danger, Sylvinho’s team saw Juventude create the best chances of the game.

With 30 minutes, the home team started to scare again. After a hit inside the area, Roberson comes face to face with Cássio and kicks hard, but the goalkeeper made a great save to avoid the goal. After a corner kick, the ball deflected into Gabriel Pereira’s arm. The VAR was called and the penalty was awarded at 34 minutes. On the kick, Chico hit and opened the scoring for Juventude.

After the goal conceded, Corinthians even tried to recover and attack Juventude, but without success. With 43 minutes, Sylvinho made the last change: Vitinho was replaced by Gabriel Pereira.

In additions, Fagner was expelled. The shirt 23 was fouled in Capixaba and, not satisfied, later kicked the shirt number 7 of Juventude. Because of this, he took the red card.

With no time for anything else, Corinthians experienced another defeat away from home in the Brazilian Championship. Sylvinho’s team lost fourth place and said goodbye to the season in fourth place.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Youth.