Corinthians soccer director makes a statement and guarantees Sylvinho’s stay in 2022 | corinthians

Roberto de Andrade also informed that he will give a press conference on Tuesday. On the occasion, he and the football manager, Alessandro Nunes, should talk about the arrival of reinforcements and the assembly of the squad for next year.

– We are informing that on Tuesday next week we will hold a press conference with all the press. And we also inform everyone that coach Sylvinho will remain in place for 2022. He will continue with us. And the other matters of football, Alessandro and I will respond on Tuesday – he declared, before Sylvinho’s press conference.

The Corinthians coach is under strong pressure in the position, even though he classified Corinthians for the next Copa Libertadores. He had his name booed in the team’s last two games at Neo Química Arena and has been the target of protests on social media. Gaviões da Fiel, Timão’s biggest organized supporter, is also campaigning for his resignation.

In just over six months at the helm of Corinthians, Sylvinho had 15 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats, a 48.3% improvement.

Although there are criticisms, the Alvinegra board understands that Sylvinho fulfilled his main objective, which was to take the team to Libertadores. The expectation is for evolution in 2022, with greater knowledge of the cast and also greater rapport among the athletes, especially the reinforcements hired between August and September this year.

The coach’s contract with the club runs until the end of 2022 and has no penalty for termination.

