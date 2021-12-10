Covid: the country that only vaccinated 3% of the population, but will destroy 1 million expired doses

Abhishek Pratap

Vaccination in Lagos, Nigeria

Credit, Getty Images

It is the most populous country in Africa, but also one of the continent’s most lagging behind in coronavirus vaccination: only about 3% of Nigeria’s population received two doses of covid-19 vaccine.

The rate is very low, even compared to other countries in Africa. South Africa, for example, has 24% of the population fully vaccinated.

However, information is that Nigeria has a large stockpile of expired vaccines that it has not used — according to the Reuters news agency, that stock could reach a million doses.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Health claims that all expired vaccines have been withdrawn and will be destroyed.

