Cruzeiro announces the hiring of midfielder João Paulo, who was at Atlético-GO | cruise

This Friday morning, Cruzeiro confirmed the hiring of João Paulo, half who, in 2021, played for Atlético-GO. The 31-year-old player has his contract with the club from Goiás expiring at the end of this year – therefore, he arrives at no cost to Fox’s coffers. This is the club’s seventh reinforcement for 2022.
In the last 24 hours, Cruzeiro announced the signings of forward Edu, midfielders Pedro Castro, Filipe Machado and Fernando Neto; and the full-back Pará. Before, Raposa had already confirmed the hiring of defender Maicon. Reaching seven reinforcements for next season.
João Paulo scored eight goals and provided four assists in the 2021 season — Photo: Marcos Riboli
The player is 31 years old and has also had prominent spells in Ponte Preta, in Serie B 2020, and Avaí, in Serie A in 2019. The club did not provide details on contract length. According to Cruzeiro, in the coming days the club will detail the situation of each reinforcement.
The club will only be able to register the new contracts when it pays off the debt it has with FIFA, which is around R$ 15 million, due to debts with Defensor-URU for hiring midfielder Arrascaeta and with Mazatlán-MEX for hiring Risks.
Cruzeiro continues in the market in search of pieces to assemble the cast for 2022. The negotiations have been led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Ricardo Rocha, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, André Argolo and Alexandre Mattos.