Cruzeiro announces the hiring of midfielder João Paulo, who was at Atlético-GO | cruise

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Cruzeiro announces the hiring of midfielder João Paulo, who was at Atlético-GO | cruise 10 Views

This Friday morning, Cruzeiro confirmed the hiring of João Paulo, half who, in 2021, played for Atlético-GO. The 31-year-old player has his contract with the club from Goiás expiring at the end of this year – therefore, he arrives at no cost to Fox’s coffers. This is the club’s seventh reinforcement for 2022.

In the last 24 hours, Cruzeiro announced the signings of forward Edu, midfielders Pedro Castro, Filipe Machado and Fernando Neto; and the full-back Pará. Before, Raposa had already confirmed the hiring of defender Maicon. Reaching seven reinforcements for next season.

João Paulo scored eight goals and provided four assists in the 2021 season — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The player is 31 years old and has also had prominent spells in Ponte Preta, in Serie B 2020, and Avaí, in Serie A in 2019. The club did not provide details on contract length. According to Cruzeiro, in the coming days the club will detail the situation of each reinforcement.

The club will only be able to register the new contracts when it pays off the debt it has with FIFA, which is around R$ 15 million, due to debts with Defensor-URU for hiring midfielder Arrascaeta and with Mazatlán-MEX for hiring Risks.

Cruzeiro continues in the market in search of pieces to assemble the cast for 2022. The negotiations have been led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Ricardo Rocha, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, André Argolo and Alexandre Mattos.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Atlético-MG draws Flamengo’s record with absolute domination and Hulk Bola de Ouro; see the selection of Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-MG did what only Flamengo de Jesus had done and placed 7 players in the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved