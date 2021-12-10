Cruzeiro beat Trentino by 3 sets to 0 and take Natal in the semifinal of the Club World Cup | volleyball

Cruzeiro beat Trentino by 3 sets to 0 this Thursday, at the Club Mundial, in Betim, and advanced to the semifinals of the competition. The Minas Gerais team played at high intensity, forcing the serve, and being efficient in blocking and attacks. The Italian team, one of the competition’s favorites, played a game far below. Wallace was Cruzeiro’s highest scorer with 13 points.

– We knew it was going to be very difficult, that we would have to come in very focused and the game would be decided in detail. The atmosphere was pretty cool. Not only me, but the whole team played really well. He (Cachhopa) distributed the game very well, thanks to him that he studied a lot. Everyone was excellent today – said Otávio.

1 de 1 Cruzeiro players celebrate point of departure against Trentino — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro Cruzeiro players celebrate the starting point against Trentino — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro started with a lot of intensity. Trentino’s team made mistakes throughout the set: serve, reception and attacks didn’t work. The visitors were ahead of the scoreboard when it was 13 to 10. On the other hand, on the celestial side, Otávio made an excellent passage through the serve and even scored two straight aces, turning the game for Cruzeiro to 15 to 14. In the sequence, Cachopa also had efficiency in the service and Cruzeiro reached 20 to 15. The Minas Gerais team closed the set by 25 to 19. Cuban López was the highest scorer in the set with five points.

In the second set, the Minas Gerais team returned with the same footprint. Right at the beginning, there was a blocking point, ace and it opened 5 to 3. From then on, the game was disputed point by point, with Trentino finding some spaces for the ball to fall in Cruzeiro’s court. The blockade, for the first time, worked for the Italian team and the visitors stayed ahead of the scoreboard 10-9. With great cheer and support from the fans, the Minas Gerais team managed to close the second set by 25-23. Wallace and Rodriguinho were the ones highest scorers, with five points each. For the Italian team, Michieletto Alessandro scored nine points.

The third set also had the same grip as the other first two. Cruzeiro reached the technical stop, winning 12 to 8. The Italian team managed to score and exchange points with Cruzeiro, but Felipe’s team finished 25 to 18.