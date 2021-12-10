CSN Mineração’s share suffered more than it should have with correction, says XP

CSN
The share of CSN’s subsidiary accumulates a 25.1% drop in the year (Image: Disclosure/CSN)

The action of CSN Mining (CMIN3) suffered more than the correction in the prices of the iron ore should work, said the XP Investments. Despite being restricted as to the name, the brokerage maintained the purchase recommendation for the mining company, with a target price of BRL 7.80, implying a potential increase of 20% on the price of the last closing.

Influenced by the drop in commodity prices, the role of the subsidiary of CSN (CSNA3) accumulates in the year a drop of 25.1%. The parent company records write-offs of 20.2% in the period.

CSN Mineração held this Wednesday (8) its annual event with investors, showing a more optimistic view for the mining sector in 2022. The company projects a more balanced supply and demand relationship and the price of iron ore in the US $100-120 a ton (compared to the expected $100 per ton for XP).

CSN Mineração also expects the quality of iron ore to improve next year, on expectations of a 0.5% increase in iron content compared to 2021 and a 0.6% reduction in silica and alumina. The company expects to reach an iron content of 67% when it starts producing pellet feed (fine iron ore) from itabirite.

The mining company released its investment guidance between 2022 and 2026 of around R$12 billion and a $1 per ton reduction in the cash cost of mining in 2022.

