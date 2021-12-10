Cuca highlights “greatness” of Atlético-MG reserves in defeat without impact at the Brazilian Nationals | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG respected the championship until the end, even though the first minutes at Arena do Grêmio were terrible. With less than 20 minutes, the home team made it 3-0. But Galo reacted and reached the scoreboard in the first stage. In the end, the relegated Tricolor won 4-3, but fell. The national champion coach, Cuca, highlighted the numbers of the game and extolled the “greatness” of the reserves.

– The opponent was surgical, and the agent had the greatness to look for the result, and we could look for the result, by the numbers.

– We ended the game with six, seven base players. What’s important to them. We had twice the possession, twice the submissions, triple the corners. We even had greater control of the game, but Grêmio came out ahead with 18 minutes, three balls and three goals. It’s dangerous to finish in a rout. But we had the strength to react, we scored a nice goal with Dodô, then with Vargas – said Cuca.

Atlético had already won the Brazilian Championship against Bahia, last week, in a delayed match of the 32nd round. Against Bragantino, on Sunday, it was a festive game. And, before Grêmio, he spared several starting players aiming at the final of the Copa do Brasil, with the first game against Athlético-PR, on Sunday, at Mineirão.

Thus, an opportunity opened up for those who had not been playing. And there was no lack of praise at the coach’s press conference.

– Sasha is very useful, he played great tactically, holding the ball, smart to play. When he became a forward alongside Savarino, they had an understanding. He left feeling uncomfortable, let’s see the DM’s assessment. Another player who played very well, one of the best on the field, if not the best, was Caleb. He knew how to organize, got ahead, left teammates in front of the goal. It was competitive and can help us a lot – he added.

Nathan and Igor Rabello out

– Nathan felt discomfort in his left thigh. And Rever was not 100%. If he’s not 100% for the Copa do Brasil, Igor will play (Nathan Silva can’t play). I can’t do a thing with one player and not the other.

