Cuiabá Announces Termination of Clayson’s Contract After Charge of Assaulting Woman | cuiabá

According to a statement released by the club, the striker confirmed his participation in the case. The name of midfielder Rafael Gava also appears in the Bulletin of Occurrence, but according to Cuiabá, Clayson exempted his teammate. The player claims he was at home with family members.

Clayson was removed from Cuiabá’s concentration in Santos, where the team is preparing to face Peixe, this Thursday, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship.

About Rafael Gava, the club says it will await the conclusion of investigations to decide what action will be taken.

A 22-year-old woman was admitted to Hospital Municipal de Cuiabá Tuesday with injuries after claiming to have been assaulted at a motel in Cuiabá and then trying to kill herself.

According to the PM, the young woman told in the police report that from Monday to Tuesday she was at a motel with three men and two women. At one point, Clayson would have broken a bottle and assaulted the woman.

Soon afterward, she took a shuttle car per app and went to a hotel, where she attempted suicide, slitting her neck with the shard of a bottle and taking depression pills.

Check out Cuiabá’s note in full:

The Cuiabá Esporte Clube informs that it became aware yesterday of the existence of a police report in which athletes Clayson and Rafael Gava are accused of bodily harm to a young woman.

When confronting the players, the direction heard the confession of Clayson’s participation in the lamentable episode. Rafael Gava, on the other hand, had his version of being at home with family members confirmed by his colleague.

Cuiabá deeply regrets what happened and has already informed Clayson that his conduct outside the field is unacceptable and that he will terminate his relationship immediately. The athlete, who belongs to EC Bahia, was excluded yesterday from the group that faces Santos today, in Vila Belmiro, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship.

Regarding the athlete Rafael Gava, Cuiabá will await the conclusion of the investigations to decide what action will be taken.