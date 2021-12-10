Cuiabá terminates the relationship with Clayson after the attacker assumes that he assaulted a woman; player will be returned to Bahia

The club released an official statement in which it announces the release of Clayson after reports of his and Rafael Gava’s aggression to a young woman

After becoming aware of the Police report made by a young woman who accuses Clayson and Rafael Gava of bodily harm, Cuiabá will return the attacker to Bahia. The athlete himself took the blame.

Rafael Gava, who is also accused by the same girl of bodily harm, said he was at home with family members. Clayson confirmed the athlete’s version.

Clayson will not participate in the match against the saints, for the last round of the brazilian. According to Cuiabá, the bond will be terminated immediately. The club repudiated the athlete’s attitude.

See the official note below.

The Cuiabá Esporte Clube informs that it became aware yesterday of the existence of a police report in which athletes Clayson and Rafael Gava are accused of bodily harm to a young woman.

When confronting the players, the direction heard the confession of Clayson’s participation in the lamentable episode. Rafael Gava, on the other hand, had his version of being at home with family members confirmed by his colleague.

Cuiabá deeply regrets what happened and has already informed Clayson that his conduct outside the field is unacceptable and that he will terminate his relationship immediately. The athlete, who belongs to EC Bahia, was excluded yesterday from the group that faces Santos today, in Vila Belmiro, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship.

Regarding the athlete Rafael Gava, Cuiabá will await the conclusion of the investigations to decide what action will be taken.

The Mato Grosso club publicly reaffirms its repudiation of any and all forms of violence and harassment, especially against women, and will contribute to ascertaining the facts and responsibilities.