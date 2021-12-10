day has duvet by Sthe and Dynho and Aline sad with MC

The countdown to the end of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) has started! And, today, Dynho Alves fell in the mouths of the people on social networks. For becoming the last farmer in the issue last night? Not! For sharing a quilt with her close friend Sthefane. Even Mirella spoke up!

Aline Mineiro, who is in the countryside with Solange Gomes and Mileide Mihaile, is very upset. Not because of risking being eliminated tonight, but because MC Gui isn’t “talking right” to her.

7 days left! Check out what happened today in Itapecerica da Serra:

Farmer’s Last Task Distribution!

A farmer for the first time, Dynho Alves didn’t miss the chance to provoke Rico Melquiades during the delegation of functions. With few workers at the headquarters, the farmer had to choose a participant to perform two functions and, after an indirect suggestion from Sthe Matos, opted for the digital influencer.

“Let’s go to work, right Rico? Want to earn an easy R$ 1.5 million? I’ll put Rico into the milking cow and the vegetable garden, but I’ll help you, okay?”, said the dancer, as he assigned the tasks to the comedian.

MC Gui got the horned cow, Solange Gomes the pigs and Sthe Matos the horse. Bil Araújo will take care of the sheep, Marina Ferrari will take care of the cows with Rico. Aline Mineiro asked to keep the birds and Mileide Mihaile with the garbage.

Since the subject is horn…

After the delegation of functions, Dynho, Sthe, MC Gui, Bil and Solange went to the kitchen to prepare breakfast. When talking about his new role in taking care of horned cows, the funkeiro related the animal’s horns with the betrayals suffered by man.

Are you thinking that only you have horns? A man without a horn is an unarmed man. MC GUI

“Anyone who’s never been a cuckold isn’t happy!” Sthe replied.

The funkeiro still remembered his bride. When he saw Dynho imitating Solange’s way of walking, he commented: “Bia walks like that, can you believe? She’s rolling around like that…”

The pigs gave work to Sol

Solange, who is in charge of taking care of the pigs, fumbled and took an animal dance this morning. The peon forgot the bag of feed on the floor and the piggies made a mess of the place.

Reviews to Rico

Rico was the target of criticism from some pedestrians today. MC Gui, Sthe and Bil criticized the posture of Alagoas, as they watched Dynho help him in the vegetable garden. “After he [Rico] he loses his hat he gets all soft. Have you noticed? When he puts the hat on his head, he transforms, he looks like another human being. It doesn’t transform, it shows who he really is,” said the influencer.

Marina, on the other hand, said she was annoyed with some of her colleague’s jokes.

I already told him to stop making waves with my fingers. It’s playing in a boring way, it’s not in a nice way. Then he comes again, makes fun of something else. Marina Ferrari

The Farm 2021: Marina complains about Rico's attitudes towards Mileide - Play/PlayPlus - Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Marina complains about Rico’s attitudes towards Mileide

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Upset with MC Gui

Aline Mineiro received Marina Ferrari’s help with the handling of the birds and told the girl about the departure of MC Gui after exchanges of affection in the rural reality show.

Miga, I’m so upset, so upset that it doesn’t fit me. […] He [MC Gui] it’s practically not talking to me, you know? Aline Mineiro

2021 Farm: Aline talks to Marina about leaving MC Gui - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

2021 Farm: Aline vents to Marina about MC Gui’s removal

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

What went under the comforter?

MC Mirella, who divorced the pawn Dynho Alves while he is confined to the show due to the dancer’s relationship with Sthefane Matos, published a possible hint to her ex-husband, who shared a cover with the influencer recently.

In a video released on social networks, the pedestrians are shown lying alone in the tree house, sharing the same quilt, which moves continuously. It is not possible to say if the movements are sexual acts or if they are just restless knees.

On social media, some viewers were also suspicious of the pair.

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho share eiderdown in the treehouse - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho share eiderdown in the treehouse

Image: Playback/Playplus

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho and Sthe say they are calm about their behavior in reality - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 27

The friendship of Sthe and Dynho

Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves came together right at the beginning of the rural reality show.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Concerned about the kiss he gave Aline, Sthe asks Dynho for advice - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 27

kitchen chat

The two had many conversations and exchanged advice.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe exchange tender hugs - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 27

hug that comforts

Who doesn’t like it, right?

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos dance outside - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 27

A little dance to cheer up

The digital influencer and the dancer danced a lot in the days they spent together.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 27

enjoying the parties

The two showed all the “malemolence” they have during the polar party!

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe exchange caresses in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 27

Always together

In fact, the duo enjoyed the parties a lot, always together!

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane kisses Dynho on the cheek - Playback/PlayPlus

7 / 27

Kiss on cheek

Dynho got a peck on the cheek from Sthe at the saloon party.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during a party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 27

Together in everything!

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe does Dynho's nails - Play/PlayPlus

9 / 27

Sthe attacked with a manicure

Sthe even did Dynho’s nails in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is happy to hear Dynho Alves say he doesn't see her being eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 27

nestled in the tree house

The pair spent a lot of time in the treehouse, exchanging hugs…

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho enjoy brigadeiro in the treehouse with other pedestrians - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 27

A sweet to close the night

… and sharing brigadeiro pots!

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho exchange looks in bed - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 27

bedroom strategies

In the fourth, Sthe and Dynho shared gameplay strategies.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos talk in the headquarters room - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 27

gossip in bed

The two also talked about their fellow inmates, allies and adversaries.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho consoles Sthe during party in the headquarters room - Playback/PlayPlus

14 / 27

Rico messed up the moment

Dynho supported Sthefane when the girl was not feeling well.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho hugging in a bathrobe in their bedroom - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 27

Robe hugs

The girl used her friend’s hugs several times during the program.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves bathe in the pool - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 27

fun in the pool

The two also enjoyed the pool a lot.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves talk in the tree house - Reproduction/PlayPlus

17 / 27

The two shared laughs

Joy that overflows….

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho play in the living room - Playback/PlayPlus

18 / 27

games in the room

In the living room, the two played and had fun alone and in the company of their colleagues in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe caresses Dynho's chin - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 27

Left over affections

Dynho won a caress on her friend’s chin.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane talk about the game - Play/PlayPlus

20 / 27

flowers to decorate

The two combined and adorned themselves with flowers in their hair and face.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves wear matching looks - Reproduction/Playpus

21 / 27

“We walk the same!”

Friends even wore matching clothes to treat the animals!

Play/Playpus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Dynho recording videos during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

22 / 27

say xiiiiiis

Photo to keep as a souvenir? Sure!

Play/Playplus

Farm 13: Dynho helps Sthe put the string - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 27

Help here…

One always ready to help the other

Play/Playplus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa - Reproduction/Playplus

24 / 27

Exchange of glances…

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe helps Dynho bleach his hair - Play/PlayPlus

25 / 27

A helping hand in production

Sthe helped his friend bleach his hair in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane nap in the tree house - Reproduction/PlayPlus

26 / 27

Nap time

The duo is inseparable even when it’s time to take a nap in the treehouse

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho talk outside - Reproduction/PlayPlus

27 / 27

Only smiles

There was no lack of moments of happiness.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

27.05%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

36.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

36.53%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 52320 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

