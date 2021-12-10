day has duvet by Sthe and Dynho and Aline sad with MC

The countdown to the end of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) has started! And, today, Dynho Alves fell in the mouths of the people on social networks. For becoming the last farmer in the issue last night? Not! For sharing a quilt with her close friend Sthefane. Even Mirella spoke up!

Aline Mineiro, who is in the countryside with Solange Gomes and Mileide Mihaile, is very upset. Not because of risking being eliminated tonight, but because MC Gui isn’t “talking right” to her.

7 days left! Check out what happened today in Itapecerica da Serra:

Farmer’s Last Task Distribution!

A farmer for the first time, Dynho Alves didn’t miss the chance to provoke Rico Melquiades during the delegation of functions. With few workers at the headquarters, the farmer had to choose a participant to perform two functions and, after an indirect suggestion from Sthe Matos, opted for the digital influencer.

“Let’s go to work, right Rico? Want to earn an easy R$ 1.5 million? I’ll put Rico into the milking cow and the vegetable garden, but I’ll help you, okay?”, said the dancer, as he assigned the tasks to the comedian.

MC Gui got the horned cow, Solange Gomes the pigs and Sthe Matos the horse. Bil Araújo will take care of the sheep, Marina Ferrari will take care of the cows with Rico. Aline Mineiro asked to keep the birds and Mileide Mihaile with the garbage.

Since the subject is horn…

After the delegation of functions, Dynho, Sthe, MC Gui, Bil and Solange went to the kitchen to prepare breakfast. When talking about his new role in taking care of horned cows, the funkeiro related the animal’s horns with the betrayals suffered by man.

Are you thinking that only you have horns? A man without a horn is an unarmed man. MC GUI

“Anyone who’s never been a cuckold isn’t happy!” Sthe replied.

The funkeiro still remembered his bride. When he saw Dynho imitating Solange’s way of walking, he commented: “Bia walks like that, can you believe? She’s rolling around like that…”

The pigs gave work to Sol

Solange, who is in charge of taking care of the pigs, fumbled and took an animal dance this morning. The peon forgot the bag of feed on the floor and the piggies made a mess of the place.

Reviews to Rico

Rico was the target of criticism from some pedestrians today. MC Gui, Sthe and Bil criticized the posture of Alagoas, as they watched Dynho help him in the vegetable garden. “After he [Rico] he loses his hat he gets all soft. Have you noticed? When he puts the hat on his head, he transforms, he looks like another human being. It doesn’t transform, it shows who he really is,” said the influencer.

Marina, on the other hand, said she was annoyed with some of her colleague’s jokes.

I already told him to stop making waves with my fingers. It’s playing in a boring way, it’s not in a nice way. Then he comes again, makes fun of something else. Marina Ferrari

The Farm 2021: Marina complains about Rico’s attitudes towards Mileide Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Upset with MC Gui

Aline Mineiro received Marina Ferrari’s help with the handling of the birds and told the girl about the departure of MC Gui after exchanges of affection in the rural reality show.

Miga, I’m so upset, so upset that it doesn’t fit me. […] He [MC Gui] it’s practically not talking to me, you know? Aline Mineiro

2021 Farm: Aline vents to Marina about MC Gui’s removal Image: Playback/PlayPlus

What went under the comforter?

MC Mirella, who divorced the pawn Dynho Alves while he is confined to the show due to the dancer’s relationship with Sthefane Matos, published a possible hint to her ex-husband, who shared a cover with the influencer recently.

In a video released on social networks, the pedestrians are shown lying alone in the tree house, sharing the same quilt, which moves continuously. It is not possible to say if the movements are sexual acts or if they are just restless knees.

On social media, some viewers were also suspicious of the pair.

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho share eiderdown in the treehouse Image: Playback/Playplus

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

