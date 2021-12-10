Dead woman’s body after undergoing plastic surgery in BH exhumed – Gerais

Lidiane Aparecida was 39 years old and underwent abdominoplasty and liposuction (photo: Reproduction / Social Media)

The body of Lidiane Aparecida Fernandes Oliveira, 39, who died on Tuesday (7/12), after undergoing an abdominoplasty and liposuction in a clinic in Belo Horizonte, was exhumed this Thursday (9/12).

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais stated that the procedure “requested as a precautionary measure by the police authority presiding over the Police Inquiry, is part of the ongoing judicial police activities.”

The organ, however, did not disclose any other details of the investigation.

In addition to the Civil Police, the Regional Council of Medicine of Minas Gerais (CRM-MG) is also investigating Lidiane’s death.

The surgeries took place on the morning of Monday (6/12). Lidiane was accompanied by her sister. According to the 36-year-old husband, he left his wife at the Instituto Mineiro de Obesidade at around 7:20 am.

The operation started at 8:30 am and ended at 1:00 pm. Then the woman was taken to the bedroom and began to complain of pain and shortness of breath. Lidiane was medicated several times, according to the police report, but at one point, she warned her sister that she was having difficulty breathing.

The sister then pressed the emergency button in the room and went out to call for help. When he returned, the woman was already unconscious. The team tried to give massages to revive her, and called the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU).

When the ambulance arrived, Lidiane was intubated and taken to Hospital Vera Cruz, as the clinic did not have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). At the site, the resuscitation procedure continued, but without success. She was admitted at 8:25 pm and died at 1:20 am of pulmonary embolism.

The police, the doctor responsible for the surgery, stated that he was not an employee of the clinic and would only use the space. According to the BO, he said the operation went well, starting at 8:30 am and ending at 1:00 pm. The woman was taken to the room and was under the care of the clinic, which has doctors, nurses and basic support.

Lidiane was an employee of the City Hall of Brumadinho. She acted as an operational agent and was part of the sanitation team at Complexo Hospitalar Valdemar de Assis Barcelos.

The operation was paid with a down payment and the remainder after the procedure, which cost R$20,500 in total.

She was buried on Wednesday (8/12), at Cemitrio das Aranhas, in Brumadinho.

