Deliverers: Europe wants to force app companies to regularize 4 million ‘false freelancers’ | Economy

A delivery man at the Deliveroo branch in Bordeaux (France). GEORGES GOBET (Getty)

The precariousness of employment on digital platforms led the European Union to try to regulate this sector. On Thursday, the European Commission approved a measure that establishes minimum working conditions throughout the bloc, starting with the most controversial and the one that has caused the most disputes in the courts: are workers employed by application companies salaried or self-employed? They are salaried, says the new standard, if there is any type of control by the company. This could lead to the regularization of 4.1 million of self-employed fakes, according to the Executive Branch of the EU. The new rule is in the wake of a new law in Spain for deliverymen passed this year. Both are based on the so-called presumption of employment relationship and are not restricted to the sector of digital delivery platforms, as their objective is to reach all sectors.

The first objective, of course, is to clarify an aspect that has generated a large number of labor disputes and lawsuits in recent years. According to the commission, in recent times there have been more than 100 sentences that, “mostly”, concluded that the workers were false self-employed. For the commissioner (European minister) of Employment, Nicolas Schmidt, the platforms were not trying to violate the norm, they were just taking advantage of the legal “ambiguities”.

More information

The other element highlighted in the community guideline, to be submitted now to the European Parliament and the Council of 27 countries, determines that the States require by law the platforms to inform their workers —both salaried and self-employed— about the algorithms used to control their income , and to ensure that ultimate oversight rests with one person, not the technology. There is a third point that represents an important novelty: the obligation for these companies to declare the number of workers they have, under what social security contribution regime and with what level of social protection.

“Nobody wants to stop the growth of digital platforms”, says Schmidt in a meeting with EL PAÍS and four other European vehicles, “but it is necessary that these workers have social rights”. There must be, in the view of the Luxembourg socialist, “common minimums” in labor protection. In addition to the social aspect —“You cannot offer a new service without social rights (minimum wages, protection…)”—, he adds another reason: unfair competition. “You cannot create a sector that competes with supermarkets, for example [nos serviços de entrega], and those who work for him do not have rights”, he argues.

As in Brazil, the everyday image of deliverymen with a backpack on their backs distributing food or carrying out tasks is observed daily on the streets of Madrid, Paris, Brussels, London. They are the most recognizable — and often precarious — photograph of the labor revolution brought about by digital platforms. But they go beyond the food and parcel delivery sector: they have reached language translation, tutoring, law and urban transport (Uber and Cabify, among others). Brussels dared to put figures on a phenomenon that, for the time being, has very slippery data: it estimates that there are in Europe between 235 and 355 digital platforms that employ 28.1 million workers, salaried or self-employed, which will reach 43 million in 2025.

Minimum reference salary

The flurry of figures does not stop at a global quantification of the phenomenon. The Executive of the European bloc even puts numbers on precariousness when he points out in a study that 55% of these workers earn less per hour worked than the value established as the minimum wage in the corresponding country. Or when you point out that this group works 8.9 hours a week without receiving any pay (waiting for orders), against 12.9 paid hours. It also points out that 5.5 million people are subject to some type of control by the company and, therefore, could be false self-employed, although it reduces to 4.1 million the number of those who could be reclassified.

To detect this “certain control” of platforms, Brussels sets several criteria. One of them is whether the worker has the power to negotiate remuneration, since, if this option does not exist, it can be understood that there is no autonomy. The same conclusion is reached if there is electronic supervision or if the professional suffers consequences when refusing tasks. In this way, the commission gives up on establishing a definition of salaried worker, an exclusive competence of the States, but gives tools to identify them.

The step taken this Wednesday in Brussels is just the beginning of a legislative process that will probably not be peaceful or free from pressure. Digital platforms have warned, as they have done in Spain, that regulation of this type will punish jobs. Some, like Free Now, which in Spain is a taxi service but in other countries looks more like Uber, complain about the legal uncertainty, as it understands that the commission’s rules could eventually be used by the courts to review the the working situation of those affected.

Support our journalism. Subscribe to EL PAÍS by clicking here

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.