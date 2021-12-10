Demaryius Thomas, former Broncos star, found dead at home at age 33

Thomas won the Super Bowl 50 with the Colorado franchise and was Peyton Manning’s right-hand man on the field.

The former wide receiver of the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas died at age 33, police said.

Police in Roswell, Georgia, said late on Thursday that Thomas was found dead in his home. Preliminary reports, according to police, indicated that Thomas’s death may have been the result of a medical problem.

Thomas, who would turn 34 at Christmas, officially announced his retirement from the NFL last June with a short video featuring a peace sign and his distinctive smile.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas. I finally made the decision to hang up… I’m going to retire and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco… I finished and did fine.’

Several former teammates and opponents accessed social media on Thursday night, when reports of Thomas’ death began to surface. Several former teammates said late on Thursday that Thomas may have suffered seizures in recent months.

Broncos wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni, who coached Thomas in his last season with the Broncos in 2018, tweeted on Thursday night: “I’m so sad … I’m heartbroken. I’m sick… I’m crying, just… I don’t know. The Azzanni family will always love you, DT. I was lucky to have met you. RIP #88. ”

DeMarcus Ware, Thomas’s teammate for three seasons, posted a photo of him and Thomas on Thursday night simply captioned “heartbreak” while Shelby Harris of the Broncos posted “so sad man” and the former teammate of Thomas’ team, linebacker Brandon Marshall posted “Love you forever, bro’.’

Thomas was the first of two first-round picks for the Broncos in the 2010 NFL draft – Tim Tebow was the other – and spent nine seasons with the Broncos and ends his career as the team’s second biggest receiver (9,055 yards), just behind by Rod Smith. He is third in franchise history in receptions (655), behind Smith and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

He played 10 seasons overall and finished with 724 catches for 9,763 yards with 63 touchdowns.